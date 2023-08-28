Live updates: Jacksonville shooter legally bought guns used in hate-motivated attack, authorities say

Saturday's shooting will be "remembered as an act of hatred against Black people of our community," Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, said in a statement Sunday.

U.S. facing 'epidemic of hate,' Kamala Harris says

America is "experiencing an epidemic of hate," Vice President Kamala Harris said in the wake of Saturday's deadly shooting.

In a statement Sunday, Harris noted that federal law enforcement has opened a civil rights probe into the attack and is "treating it as a possible hate crime and act of domestic violent extremism."

"As we allow that investigation to proceed, let us continue to speak truth about the moment we are in: America is experiencing an epidemic of hate," she said. "Too many communities have been torn apart by hatred and violent extremism. Too many families have lost children, parents, and grandparents. Too many Black Americans live every day with the fear that they will be victims of hate-fueled gun violence—at school, at work, at their place of worship, at the grocery store."

Calling for stronger gun legislation, the vice president said: "Every person in every community in America should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. And Congress must help secure that freedom by banning assault weapons and passing other commonsense gun safety legislation."