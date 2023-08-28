Live updates: Jacksonville shooter legally bought guns used in hate-motivated attack, authorities say

What we know about the Jacksonville shooting
- A white gunman killed three Black people Saturday at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.
- The victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19; and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.
- The shooter, identified as Ryan Palmeter, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters described Palmeter as a "maniac" who wanted to kill Black people.
- President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and said a federal civil rights probe was treating it "as a possible hate crime and act of domestic violent extremism."
- Authorities said the suspect was believed to have purchased and possessed guns legally.
Shooting will be 'remembered as an act of hatred' Jaguars owner says
Saturday's shooting will be "remembered as an act of hatred against Black people of our community," Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, said in a statement Sunday.
U.S. facing 'epidemic of hate,' Kamala Harris says
America is "experiencing an epidemic of hate," Vice President Kamala Harris said in the wake of Saturday's deadly shooting.
In a statement Sunday, Harris noted that federal law enforcement has opened a civil rights probe into the attack and is "treating it as a possible hate crime and act of domestic violent extremism."
"As we allow that investigation to proceed, let us continue to speak truth about the moment we are in: America is experiencing an epidemic of hate," she said. "Too many communities have been torn apart by hatred and violent extremism. Too many families have lost children, parents, and grandparents. Too many Black Americans live every day with the fear that they will be victims of hate-fueled gun violence—at school, at work, at their place of worship, at the grocery store."
Calling for stronger gun legislation, the vice president said: "Every person in every community in America should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. And Congress must help secure that freedom by banning assault weapons and passing other commonsense gun safety legislation."
Shooter purchased guns legally, authorities say
The shooter purchased the guns used in the shooting "100%" legally, authorities said yesterday.
Speaking in a news conference, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said there were no red flags that came up that would have stopped the suspect from being able to purchase guns.
He said the case highlighted the difficulties in preventing a person "with hateful intentions" from accessing firearms.
“There was no criminal record, nothing,” Waters said. He said the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with the shooter's brother. The sheriff also noted that in 2017 the shooter was subject to the Baker Act, which imposes a temporary detention for a mental health examination.
Florida does not have a universal background check law for people buying firearms, but it does have a law prohibiting people from owning or possessing firearms if they have had documented mental health conditions, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a nonprofit advocacy organization.
Community mourns as authorities investigate attack
A community is grieving as authorities continue to investigate the deadly shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville on Saturday that saw three Black people slain in what officials say was a hate-motivated attack.
