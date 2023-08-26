Jacksonville shooting: Gunman wanted to kill Black people, sheriff says

Gov. DeSantis calls suspect a 'scumbag,' says attack was 'a very cowardly act'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he spoke to Jacksonville Sheriff Waters about the shooting and called the suspect a "scumbag" and his actions "a very cowardly act."

DeSantis, who was campaigning today in Manly, Iowa, for the Republican nomination for president, spoke about the violence in a video.

"This shooting, based on the manifesto that they discovered from the scumbag that did this, was racially motivated," DeSantis said. "He was targeting people based on their race. That is totally unacceptable."

The governor offered condolences to family of the victims.

"This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions," the governor said. "And so he took the coward’s way out. But we condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms."

DeSantis, who just finished a two-day PAC-sponsored bus tour of northwest Iowa, will be returning home early from campaigning, spokesperson Jeremy Redfern said.