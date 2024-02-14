At least 1 killed, multiple injured in shooting during Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally

Chiefs players, coaches and staff are safe All Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and staff who were at today's Super Bowl parade are safe, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said at a news conference today. Lucas added that the Chiefs organization said it was praying for everyone who was at the parade and the city.

'Shooting people is never the answer,' Brittany Mahomes says Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted her thoughts on today's shooting on Instagram. "Shooting people is never the answer," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."

Video shows people running after Kansas City Super Bowl parade Video shows people running after gunfire erupted today outside Kansas City's Union Station.

Shooting is criminal, but not an act of terrorism, officials believe Officials believe the shooting is criminal in nature but is not initially believed to be terrorism, according to three law enforcement officials briefed on the case.

Mahomes says he is praying for Kansas City Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on X following today's shooting. "Praying for Kansas City," the Super Bowl MVP wrote, ending the post with three praying hands emojis.

Three in critical condition Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade, Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hopkins said. Another five have serious injuries and one has non-life-threatening injuries, Hopkins said. One person has died. Hopkins provided the initial count from the Union Station shooting and said that it was possible that walk-ins could come into hospitals in the area.

A law enforcement officer looks around the scene. Charlie Riedel / AP

One person dead in Kansas City shooting One person has died following the shooting after the Chiefs parade, the Kansas City Fire Department said. The department did not identify the victim.

A Kansas City children's hospital is receiving patients A spokesperson for Children’s Mercy in Kansas City said the hospital is receiving patients. "I do not have a number to share at this time," the spokesperson said.

White House is monitoring the situation The Biden Administration is "closely monitoring" the situation, and “federal law enforcement is on scene supporting local law enforcement,” a senior White House official said.

Both Kansas and Missouri governors were safely evacuated The governors of both Kansas and Missouri were at today's Chiefs parade and said they were safely evacuated. "At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station. I have been evacuated and am out of harm’s way," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said on X. "I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe." A post on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's X account said he and the first lady were there when shots were fired, but both are now "safe and secure." "As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims," Parson's account posted.