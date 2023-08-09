Maui fires live updates: Residents evacuate historic Lahaina town

Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures, forced evacuations and caused power outages in several communities late Tuesday as firefighters struggled to reach some areas that were cut off by downed trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance of 500 miles, was partly to blame for gusts above 60 mph that knocked out power as night fell, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters.
12 rescued from ocean after jumping into water to escape flames
Twelve people were rescued from the waters off Maui's west coast following reports that frantic locals went into the ocean to escape blazes burning across the island.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that a dozen people were rescued near Lahaina by a 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard's Maui Station.
“The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions,” Maui County said in a public notice. “Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas.”
"The USCG continues the joint response with federal and state partners while the USCG Cutter Kimball is en route to Maui to enhance efforts," the Coast Guard said.
Wildfires continue to burn across Big Island and Maui Wednesday.
Hurricane-strengthened winds helped fuel devastating fires
Strong winds driven by Hurricane Dora, which has been churning over the central Pacific Ocean and moving west, helped whip up wildfires that spread quickly in Hawaii.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday warned that 45 mph winds and gust up to 60 mph could create "high fire danger with rapid spread."
The hurricane-strengthened winds exacerbated multiple fires on Maui and hampered efforts to put the blazes out, reported the Associated Press. Helicopter crews were unable to dump water on the fires to help contain the spread, and downed trees and power lines blocked some road access.
Hurricane Dora was passing more than 500 miles south of Hawaii, and was not expected to make landfall on the island chain. The Category 4 storm is not thought to be directly responsible for the wildfires, but rather added to dry and windy conditions that heighten the risk of such blazes.
Hundreds evacuated, homes destroyed
In the Kula area of Maui, 80 people were evacuated from 40 homes, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said Tuesday.
He said at least two homes were destroyed in a fire that engulfed about 1,100 acre.
He noted that fierce winds were the biggest challenge in confronting the blazes, as the wind conditions are unsafe for helicopters to do water drops.
Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said that about 400 homes in four communities in the northern part of the island were evacuated Tuesday. He said one roof had caught fire.
Where the blazes are
Two brush fires were burning Tuesday on the Big Island in North and South Kohala, Hawai’i County officials said.
“A mandatory evacuation was called for in the Kohala Ranch area, and 2 residents have taken shelter at Hisaoka Gymnasium,” the county said in a public notice Tuesday.
Evacuation shelters were opened at Hisaoka Gym in Kapaʻau and the Waimea Community Center in Waimea, officials said.
Wildfires are also burning in Maui, with the biggest blaze believed to be in Lahaina.
An emergency proclamation was issued Tuesday by Lt. Gov Sylvia Luke, activating the Hawaii National Guard.
Evacuations in Big Island and Maui
Evacuations are underway in Big Island and Maui amid wildfires that are raging across the area, fueled by winds associated with Dora.
No fatalities reported in wildfire
Officials were not aware of any deaths and knew of only one injury, a firefighter who was in stable condition at a hospital after experiencing smoke inhalation, Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday. There’s no count available for the number of structures affected by the fires or the number of people affected by evacuations, but she said there are four shelters open, with more than 1,000 people at the largest.
“This is so unprecedented,” she said, noting that multiple districts were affected. An emergency in the night is terrifying, she said, and the darkness makes it hard to gauge the extent of the damage.
Bus routes suspended because of fires
Several transportation services were disrupted Wednesday due to wildfires burning in Maui.
The Lahaina Islander Route #20, Lahaina Villager Route #23, Kaanapali Islander Route #25, and West Maui Islander Route #28 were suspended until further notice, the county said in a public notice.
Maui Bus ADA Paratransit Service and MEO Human Service Transportation trips to and from and within West Maui were also suspended.
“All Maui Bus Commuter Services will be suspended until further notice,” the county said.
911 service down on Maui’s west side
First responders faced a hurdle in grappling with wildfires burning in Maui as 911 service went down early Wednesday.
Maui County said on social media the service was unavailable on the island’s west side at 12 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET).
Locals are urged to call the Lahaina Police Department directly in case of an emergency.