Maui fires live updates: Residents evacuate historic Lahaina town

12 rescued from ocean after jumping into water to escape flames

Twelve people were rescued from the waters off Maui's west coast following reports that frantic locals went into the ocean to escape blazes burning across the island.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that a dozen people were rescued near Lahaina by a 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard's Maui Station.

“The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions,” Maui County said in a public notice. “Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas.”

"The USCG continues the joint response with federal and state partners while the USCG Cutter Kimball is en route to Maui to enhance efforts," the Coast Guard said.

Wildfires continue to burn across Big Island and Maui Wednesday.