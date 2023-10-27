Maine shooting live updates: Lewiston mourns as manhunt for suspect continues

Amid search for shooting suspect, busiest part of deer hunting season set to begin As officials in Maine search for mass shooting suspect Robert Card, hunters are preparing for a big moment in deer season Saturday. “Maine Resident Only Day” serves as the kickoff to the busiest stretch of the state’s popular deer hunting season. Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said at a news conference Friday morning that he was aware that the season was starting and he had conversations about it with Judy Camuso, the commissioner of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. People should expect to hear more about that later in the day, he said. “It’s a big deal in Maine, and it may not big deal for a lot of people from other communities, but we know what that’s going to look like,” Sauschuck said. “We also know we’re in the woods. You know, if you just happen to be in the woods, minding your own business, going for a walk, that’s going to make us a little concerned.” Share this -





Lisbon PD chief says search for Robert Card is largest he's seen in decades Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said his department of just 17 officers has "quadrupled" its manpower, with staff working around the clock since the Lewiston shootings. "Take 17 officers that got to work 24/7, you've got to kind of space it out," he said. "Myself, I've been here since it started, I haven't gone home. I slept in my office for three and a half hours last night, and back out on the road because we all want the same thing: to find him, that's all." He called the search effort for suspect Robert Card the biggest he's seen in his 22 years in Lisbon. "I think every available resource is being put to use from state, local and federal. There's no resource not being used that I know of," he said. When asked if the shelter-in-place order will remain for the weekend, McGee said: "That's fluid. That can change at a moment's notice." Law enforcement officials prepare Friday to search the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, Maine. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images





Trauma doctor describes 'shocking' injuries from shootings Dr. Richard King, a trauma doctor at Central Maine Medical Center, described the "shocking" injuries he's been treating in response to the Lewiston shootings, calling the wounds from "high velocity rounds" just "devastating." "I've never been deployed to a combat zone. I've never seen the wartime injuries that many of my colleagues have done who served prior, but these, the destructive power of these bullets is just really quite shocking," King, who is also a Marine Corps Reserve trauma surgeon, told Jose Diaz-Balart on MSNBC. He called the shooting "surreal" and noted that "you don't really expect that this is going to happen, here in your community." "It's ironic ... about two months ago, I was at an exercise in Wisconsin where we were practicing just exactly this — having to take care of mass casualties in a limited-resource environment, and that's exactly what we were doing the other night," he continued. "I think, fortunately, because not only in the military, but also the civilian world we practice this. And then when it all happens, we just do what we do to act like we do in our training."





Officials say they're exploring river because of evidence found nearby When asked by reporters if officials have any indication that suspect Robert Card may have killed himself and his body is in the river, officials said they are exploring all options. "We clearly don't have him located at this point. We don't have him in custody. So all of those options are on the table. We certainly don't want to wait too long because the river is a big piece of this," Michael Sauschuck, with Maine's Department of Public Safety, said at today's briefing. "The car was located there. Evidence was located in the vehicle right along the shores of Androscoggin River. So that's stuff we want to make sure we're checking," he added.





Note found during investigation, officials say Officials confirmed Friday morning that a note was found during the search for suspect Robert Card, but they did not disclose its contents. "There was a note at one of these residences. I'm not permitted to really talk about what that included," said Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of Maine's Department of Public Safety. "So we'll definitely continue to work on that, and when we can release it we certainly will."





Officials punt questions on whether law enforcement failed to act under yellow flag law The question-and-answer portion of today's morning briefing on the Lewiston shootings turned testy when reporters asked whether law enforcement had been warned about suspect Robert Card, and failed to act under the state's yellow flag law. Maine's yellow flag law outlines several steps that must be taken before a weapon can be removed from an individual by courts or law enforcement such as getting a medical practitioner evaluation to deem that person a threat. It differs from red flags law, adopted in 21 states, which allow family or law enforcement to ask a court directly to temporarily remove guns from a person who may be at serious risk of harming themselves or another person with a firearm. Michael Sauschuck, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Friday: "I'm not gonna talk about who knew what and when," instead saying he'd focus on the search efforts. When asked again if he could confirm there was a warning bell made to law enforcement, Sauschuck said, "I cannot," to the uproar of reporters the room.





Investigators looking into over 500 tips Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Friday that investigators are working over 530 tips and leads that have poured in from the public since the shooting. "As you can imagine, those vary greatly. We're continuing to check those off the list as we go," he said, noting many of those tips have been followed up on overnight.





Manhunt will include dive and air searches of Androscoggin River The ongoing search for Robert Card will include dive teams and air searches of the Androscoggin River in the area where the suspect's car was found, Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Friday. The search will scour the area near the Lisbon boat launch where Card's white Subaru was found. Sauschuck said aerial teams will search the waters from above, dive teams may use ROVs (remote operated vehicles) using sonar technology to look for shadows or movement, and officers will search the land in the area as well. This is just one of the several search sites investigators will explore today. The banks of the Androscoggin River in Lewsiton, Maine. Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images





ASL interpreter for Maine's pandemic briefings among those killed Joshua Seal, one of the victims of the shootings that devastated Lewiston, was an ASL interpreter for Maine's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid-19 briefings during the pandemic. The Pine Tree Society, which provides support and services for people with disabilities, said Seal was the organization's director of interpreting services. "He was a husband, a father of four and a tireless advocate for the Deaf community. He was committed to creating safe space for Deaf people and was widely known as the ASL interpreter for Dr. Shah's pandemic briefings," the statement said, referring to former director of Maine CDC Nirav D. Shah.





Officials to provide update at 10 a.m. Lewiston officials will hold a news briefing at 10 this morning to provide updates on the search for Robert Card. The manhunt for the 40-year-old suspect is ongoing.





'He died a hero': Grieving relatives honor their loved ones Family members are voicing their heartbreak — and demanding justice for the 18 people killed in Lewiston. The mother of Tricia Asselin, 53, said her daughter was shot while calling 911. She said she wants to hold her body one last time. "Tricia didn't deserve that. Nobody did. The man that did that has no soul. I pray to God he doesn't do that to no more people. I hope they catch him soon," Alicia Johnson-Lachance said in an interview on NBC's "TODAY" Show.

Kim McConville says her cousin Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were also among the victims. "They're just innocent people after a night of bowling. This was a children's event. Who expects a shooter to go into a children's event?" McConville said. Leroy Walker said his son Joey Walker, a manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille, "died as a hero." "He picked up a butcher knife and tried to go at the gunman to stop him from shooting anybody," Walker told NBC's Lester Holt. "That moment when I got the call that said Joey's dead. It brought me right back to my knees."





Father and son among victims Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were shot and killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Bill's brother Rob Young said. They were out for an evening with their bowling league, Rob Young said. Before learning of their deaths, Rob Young had flown from Baltimore to Lewiston yesterday to help his sister-in-law in her frantic search for information after the pair had not been heard from since they went bowling.





With suspect on run, community is forced to grieve at home LEWISTON, Maine — With the suspect in the deadly shootings still on the run, law enforcement has fanned out across New England. Robert Card is someone with survival skills and knowledge of the wooded areas throughout Maine, and is considered armed and dangerous. Shelter-in-place orders remain in place as the search for Card continues and the Lewiston community learns the identities of those killed in the attack Wednesday night. Because of the active threat, the community has not been able to gather for vigils or to mourn together.





Some of the victims killed in the ambush have been identified Eighteen people were killed Wednesday night in shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston. Not all of the victims' identities have been confirmed yet, but they include: Tricia Asselin, 53

Billy Brackett

Peyton Brewer-Ross

Thomas "Tommy" Conrad

Michael Deslauriers II

Maxx Hathaway, 35

Bryan MacFarlane, 40

Ron Morin

Joshua Seal

Arthur Strout

Bob Violette, 76

Steve Vozzella

Jason Walker

Joseph Walker, 56

Bill Young

Aaron Young, 14





Flags remain at half-staff to honor victims U.S. flags will remain at half-staff today and in the coming days to recognize the victims of the Lewiston violence. Yesterday, President Joe Biden issued the proclamation. "I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," the order read. The flags will be lowered through sunset Monday. The U.S. flag flies at half-staff at the White House. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images





Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey 'devastated' for his hometown Patrick Dempsey said he was "devastated" by the massacre. Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images Actor Patrick Dempsey is grieving for his hometown after the deadly attack in Lewiston. "I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night's tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine," Dempsey wrote on Instagram yesterday. "Maine's great strength is its sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act." Dempsey was born in Lewiston and raised in the nearby towns of Turner and Buckfield. Lewiston is also the location of the former "Grey's Anatomy" star's Dempsey Center, a cancer care and resource center.





A look at the law enforcement search for the prime suspect Officials search an area for a suspect in connection with two mass shootings. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Law enforcement officers are seen outside the home of suspect Robert Card's father and brother in Bowdoin, Maine. ANGELA WEISS / AFP - Getty Images





Schools remain closed as search goes on Schools in Lewiston will remain closed Friday as a shelter-in-place order remains in effect for the city, Superintendent Jake Langlais said. Phil Potenziano, the Brunswick school superintendent, also said schools in the nearby town of Brunswick would be shuttered until Monday. "Due to the devastating impact this event has had on our staff, students, and families, as well as our community's safety, I decided to close school for students and all staff again on Friday, October 27," Potenziano said in a statement. The department also plans to delay reopening schools by two hours Monday, "to allow staff to prepare for conversations with our students and how we can best support them during this difficult time."





Vigils, memorials and communities in shock due to gun violence are all too familiar in the U.S. The mass shooting in Lewiston was 565th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2023 and the deadliest so far this year, according the Gun Violence Archive, which collates data from law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources.





Inside the Maine hospital that treated shooting victims LEWISTON, Maine — Dr. Richard King was driving home from the Central Maine Medical Center on Wednesday night when he received an urgent call from a fellow trauma surgeon alerting him that victims of a mass casualty event were flooding the hospital. King, the trauma medical director, immediately turned around. He arrived to discover what he later described in an interview as a nightmarish scene. Within minutes, King went to work performing a "damage control" surgery on one gunshot victim to stop the bleeding and save the victim's life before he hustled into a different operating room to begin work on another. "It was a situation of organized chaos," King said. "It was really quite surreal. We read about these events all too frequently, and then to be a part of one ..." King told Reuters by phone that the 250-bed medical center, which has undergone mass casualty event training, had never seen anything like the fallout from the Lewiston shooting.





Neighbor of suspect's family says he seemed 'perfectly normal' weeks ago There was nothing amiss when Rick Goddard last saw Robert Card at Card's father's property in Maine. "The last time I saw him was two weeks ago when he was helping his father hay this field right here. Perfectly normal," Goddard said on video from the Reuters news agency. "I mean, there was nothing out of the norm," said Goddard, 44. "Hardworking farming family doing their thing, you know, nothing out of the ordinary." Card is now the most wanted man in Maine.





