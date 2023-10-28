Maine shooting live updates: Suspect dead after massive multiday manhunt

Without referring to the Lewiston shootings directly, Biden said it was “outrageous what’s happening.”

Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Washington, D.C., Biden asked: “Who the hell needs an assault weapon that can hold, in some cases, up to 100 rounds?”

President Joe Biden on Friday night harshly criticized the use of high capacity assault weapons in his first public remarks on gun violence following this week’s shooting in Maine that left at least 18 people dead .

Shooter's body found near former workplace, law enforcement sources say

Police officers stand in the area where the body of shooting suspect Robert Card was found 8 miles from Lewiston, Maine, on Friday. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

The shooter’s body was found near a former place of employment, three law enforcement sources say.

Card worked at a recycling plant, according to two sources. A former executive at Maine Recycling, who recently stepped down after 46 years, said he knew Card by his face.

The executive, Leo Madden, said Card had worked at the facility, but he couldn’t say whether he’d been fired recently or left on his own.

“I did know the employee. But we had 75 or 90 employees at that time,” he said. “I knew him facially.”

Officials, speaking at a news conference tonight, did not publicly release the exact location where Card was found dead, but said his body was near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls.

Maine Recycling Corporation is located in Lisbon Falls, according to its website.