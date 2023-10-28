Maine shooting live updates: Suspect dead after massive multiday manhunt

What to know about the Lewiston shooting and manhunt
- A multi-state, multi-day manhunt came to an end Friday night when the man accused of killing 18 people in mass shootings Wednesday was found dead in Lisbon Falls, Maine.
- A massive search had been underway for suspect Robert Card, 40, since the shootings at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine.
- The victims have all been publicly identified. They ranged in age from 14 to 76.
- Among the dead are a father and his 14-year-old son and a married couple in their 70s who had been at a youth night at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley. Four members of the deaf community were also killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille, where a cornhole tournament was taking place.
- A shelter-in-place order that had been in effect while authorities looked for the gunman was lifted Friday afternoon as the search continued.
- A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.
Biden questions ‘who the hell needs’ high capacity assault weapons in wake of Maine shootings
President Joe Biden on Friday night harshly criticized the use of high capacity assault weapons in his first public remarks on gun violence following this week’s shooting in Maine that left at least 18 people dead.
Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Washington, D.C., Biden asked: “Who the hell needs an assault weapon that can hold, in some cases, up to 100 rounds?”
Without referring to the Lewiston shootings directly, Biden said it was “outrageous what’s happening.”
Shooter's body found near former workplace, law enforcement sources say
The shooter’s body was found near a former place of employment, three law enforcement sources say.
Card worked at a recycling plant, according to two sources. A former executive at Maine Recycling, who recently stepped down after 46 years, said he knew Card by his face.
The executive, Leo Madden, said Card had worked at the facility, but he couldn’t say whether he’d been fired recently or left on his own.
“I did know the employee. But we had 75 or 90 employees at that time,” he said. “I knew him facially.”
Officials, speaking at a news conference tonight, did not publicly release the exact location where Card was found dead, but said his body was near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls.
Maine Recycling Corporation is located in Lisbon Falls, according to its website.
Families of victims, shooter were informed of Card’s death before announcement
Family members of the people Robert Card fatally shot, as well as Card’s family were informed that his body had been found before Friday night’s public announcement, Maine’s public safety commissioner said.
“We wanted talk to the victims’ families. We wanted to say, ‘this is coming,’” Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said. “It’s important that they heard that information as close to first as anybody else.”
They also called Card’s family, he said.
“They lost a loved one in this scenario. And there were many of that family that was very cooperative with us throughout,” Sauschuck said. “So, they deserved that phone call.”
‘He is dead,’ Maine governor announces
The body of Robert Card, the gunman accused of killing 18 people in mass shootings at two businesses in Lewiston, was found Friday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.
Card, 40, was found around 7:45 p.m. near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls, officials said. It's unclear when he died.
He had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said.
“He is dead,” Mills said at a news conference Friday night. She said she called President Joe Biden to inform him.
“Like many people, I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said.