Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being remembered at a public tribute Monday, with thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.
- Vanessa Bryant fought back tears as she paid loving tribute to her late husband, Kobe, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna
- Beyoncé drew huge applause when she opened the service with her hit "XO," which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs.
- Several fellow Lakers legends were in attendance, including Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and former coach Phil Jackson.
- Feb. 24, 2020, holds special significance for the Bryant family. It represents the jerseys of both Kobe and Gianna, as well as the number of years Kobe and Vanessa were together.
- Moments before the ceremony began, news broke that Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the January crash.
Fellow Lakers legends in attendance
Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson, the team's former coach, were among those in attendance.
Sabrina Ionescu pens tribute to 'mentor' Kobe
Sabrina Ionescu, a point guard for the Oregon Ducks and one of the speakers at the memorial, shared a tribute to Kobe that was published by The Players' Tribune on Monday.
Ionescu called Kobe a mentor and said that his death left her with "questions about my own path."
"He didn't see growing the game with girls as his hobby, or some side project, or a charity case," Ionescu, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, wrote. "He saw it as a movement."
Somber mood inside a normally energetic Staples Center
LOS ANGELES — The mood inside the Staples Center is incredibly somber. Many people are dressed in black, with Lakers purple and yellow scattered about. Usually bursting with energy, today the arena very much feels like a memorial as fans mourn the man many saw as a hero.
Memorial attendees provide window into event via Snapchat
People attending the memorial are providing unique, first-person views of the event through Snap Maps, which collects content uploaded to particular locations.
Athletes share how Kobe inspired them to be a #GirlDad
Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers spoke with ESPN about how Kobe inspired them as fathers of young girls.
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit
LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the January crash that killed her Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven other people.
The suit against Island Express Holding Corp of Fillmore, California, was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by attorneys representing Vanessa Bryant. Filed just before the memorial, the lawsuit alleges the company put the helicopter in the air when conditions were not safe for flying.
Where are you sitting for the Kobe's memorial? It depends how much you paid.
Like any other event Staples Center, where you're sitting for Monday's Kobe Bryant memorial depends on how much you spent on your ticket.
The Lakers partnered with Ticketmaster to sell a select number of tickets to the general public who had registered online. The tickets were priced at three tiers: $224 each, $224 for two or $24.02 each, the Lakers said.
One Twitter user reported being offered a $24.02 ticket in Section 302, row 13 of the arena, just two rows from the very top of the building.
Another netizen reported buying two $224 tickets, so $448 total, landing downstairs in the comfort of section PR7. Tickets sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit honoring Kobe and Gianna's legacy "through charitable endeavors in sports."
Commemorative tickets handed out at Staples Center
Long lines form as fans and mourners head into Staples Center
LOS ANGELES — Long lines have formed outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles as fans roll into the memorial. The scene is calm and orderly, with no indications of large disruptions from un-ticketed fans. The memorial slated as a "Celebration of Life" is expected to start soon.
The history of tears (of joy and sorrow) at Staples Center
Even before Kobe Bryant's admirers and well-wishers filled the Staples Center on Monday, the home of basketball's Lakers and Clippers and hockey's Kings has seen its share of memorable wins and sad memorials.
The Kings hoisted the Stanley Cup there in 2012 and 2014, while the Lakers clinched two of Bryant's five NBA titles (2012, 2014) inside the arena just south of downtown L.A. But the building has also been the scene of sad and grand sendoffs.
Fans of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle packed Staples Center 10 months ago to celebrate the beloved performer.
Michael Jackson's star-studded memorial was also held there July 7, 2009. Bryant and Magic Johnson were among the mourners inside Staples Center that day.
Orange County plans to pay tribute, too
Orange County, home to all nine victims of the crash, will be a key part of the day.
The city of Santa Ana is expected to open City Hall to mourners who want to watch a live broadcast of the memorial. Orange County Great Park soccer stadium plans to offer the same service.