Thousands gathered Monday to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Feb. 24, 2020

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being remembered at a public tribute Monday, with thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.

Daniel Arkin

41m ago / 6:58 PM UTC

The faces in the crowd

We've seen a few glimpses of major figures in the audience: Shaq, NBA chief Adam Silver, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, former Lakers coach Phil Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ... 

Daniel Arkin

40m ago / 7:00 PM UTC

Powerful start to the memorial: Beyoncé sings one of Kobe's favorite songs

Beyoncé, dressed in gold and bathed in purple light, took center stage at the beginning of the memorial. The crowd at the Staples Center erupted in applause.

Backed by a choir and musicians dressed in white, Beyoncé opened with her 2013 hit "XO" — which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs. She then belted out "Halo," bringing her hands to her lips at the song's climax.

Joy Y. Wang

38m ago / 7:01 PM UTC

Fellow Lakers legends in attendance

Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson, the team's former coach, were among those in attendance.

NBA great Magic Johnson, top, former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson and others attend a public memorial at the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash.Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Gwen Aviles

37m ago / 7:03 PM UTC

Sabrina Ionescu pens tribute to 'mentor' Kobe

Sabrina Ionescu, a point guard for the Oregon Ducks and one of the speakers at the memorial, shared a tribute to Kobe that was published by The Players' Tribune on Monday.

Ionescu called Kobe a mentor and said that his death left her with "questions about my own path." 

"He didn't see growing the game with girls as his hobby, or some side project, or a charity case," Ionescu, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, wrote. "He saw it as a movement." 

Alicia Victoria Lozano

1h ago / 6:27 PM UTC

Somber mood inside a normally energetic Staples Center

LOS ANGELES — The mood inside the Staples Center is incredibly somber. Many people are dressed in black, with Lakers purple and yellow scattered about. Usually bursting with energy, today the arena very much feels like a memorial as fans mourn the man many saw as a hero. 

Jason Abbruzzese and Rima Abdelkader

1h ago / 6:23 PM UTC

Memorial attendees provide window into event via Snapchat

People attending the memorial are providing unique, first-person views of the event through Snap Maps, which collects content uploaded to particular locations.

Jason Abbruzzese

32m ago / 7:08 PM UTC

Athletes share how Kobe inspired them to be a #GirlDad

Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers spoke with ESPN about how Kobe inspired them as fathers of young girls.

Elisha Fieldstadt and Diana Dasrath

1h ago / 6:16 PM UTC

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the January crash that killed her Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven other people.

The suit against Island Express Holding Corp of Fillmore, California, was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by attorneys representing Vanessa Bryant. Filed just before the memorial, the lawsuit alleges the company put the helicopter in the air when conditions were not safe for flying.

David K. Li

1h ago / 6:19 PM UTC

Where are you sitting for the Kobe's memorial? It depends how much you paid.

Like any other event Staples Center, where you're sitting for Monday's Kobe Bryant memorial depends on how much you spent on your ticket. 

The Lakers partnered with Ticketmaster to sell a select number of tickets to the general public who had registered online. The tickets were priced at three tiers: $224 each, $224 for two or $24.02 each, the Lakers said.

One Twitter user reported being offered a $24.02 ticket in Section 302, row 13 of the arena, just two rows from the very top of the building. 

Another netizen reported buying two $224 tickets, so $448 total, landing downstairs in the comfort of section PR7. Tickets sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit honoring Kobe and Gianna's legacy "through charitable endeavors in sports."

 

 

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 5:44 PM UTC

Commemorative tickets handed out at Staples Center

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 5:44 PM UTC

Long lines form as fans and mourners head into Staples Center

LOS ANGELES — Long lines have formed outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles as fans roll into the memorial. The scene is calm and orderly, with no indications of large disruptions from un-ticketed fans. The memorial slated as a "Celebration of Life" is expected to start soon. 