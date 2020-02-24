Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being remembered at a public tribute Monday, with thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.
- Vanessa Bryant fought back tears as she paid loving tribute to her late husband, Kobe, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna
- Beyoncé drew huge applause when she opened the service with her hit "XO," which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs.
- Several fellow Lakers legends were in attendance, including Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and former coach Phil Jackson.
- Feb. 24, 2020, holds special significance for the Bryant family. It represents the jerseys of both Kobe and Gianna, as well as the number of years Kobe and Vanessa were together.
- Moments before the ceremony began, news broke that Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the January crash.
Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears in stirring tribute
Jimmy Kimmel's voice shook and tears streamed down his face as he paid tribute to the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna.
The late-night host said it was difficult to find meaning in their tragic deaths, but he implored the crowd to be grateful for the time they have with the ones they love.
Kobe and Beyonce's dad once played one-on-one
It wasn't an ankle breaker, but Beyonce's dad once showed off some smooth moves against Kobe.
Kobe made an appearance on the video of the Destiny’s Child 1999 hit "Bug-A-Boo" — so of course, Beyonce's dad, Matthew Knowles, challenged the then-budding NBA great to some one-on-one. Kobe wasn't playing the toughest defense when Knowles took it to hole for a lay-up.
“I don’t think he made another basket after that," Kobe fondly recalled in a Fox Sports interview.
Was there any trash talk?
"I don't remember trash talk," Kobe said before correcting his memory, "Well I think I did."
The faces in the crowd
We've seen a few glimpses of major figures in the audience: Shaq, NBA chief Adam Silver, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, former Lakers coach Phil Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ...
Powerful start to the memorial: Beyoncé sings one of Kobe's favorite songs
Beyoncé, dressed in gold and bathed in purple light, took center stage at the beginning of the memorial. The crowd at the Staples Center erupted in applause.
Backed by a choir and musicians dressed in white, Beyoncé opened with her 2013 hit "XO" — which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs. She then belted out "Halo," bringing her hands to her lips at the song's climax.
Fellow Lakers legends in attendance
Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson, the team's former coach, were among those in attendance.
Sabrina Ionescu pens tribute to 'mentor' Kobe
Sabrina Ionescu, a point guard for the Oregon Ducks and one of the speakers at the memorial, shared a tribute to Kobe that was published by The Players' Tribune on Monday.
Ionescu called Kobe a mentor and said that his death left her with "questions about my own path."
"He didn't see growing the game with girls as his hobby, or some side project, or a charity case," Ionescu, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, wrote. "He saw it as a movement."
Somber mood inside a normally energetic Staples Center
LOS ANGELES — The mood inside the Staples Center is incredibly somber. Many people are dressed in black, with Lakers purple and yellow scattered about. Usually bursting with energy, today the arena very much feels like a memorial as fans mourn the man many saw as a hero.
Memorial attendees provide window into event via Snapchat
People attending the memorial are providing unique, first-person views of the event through Snap Maps, which collects content uploaded to particular locations.
Athletes share how Kobe inspired them to be a #GirlDad
Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers spoke with ESPN about how Kobe inspired them as fathers of young girls.
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit
LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the January crash that killed her Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven other people.
The suit against Island Express Holding Corp of Fillmore, California, was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by attorneys representing Vanessa Bryant. Filed just before the memorial, the lawsuit alleges the company put the helicopter in the air when conditions were not safe for flying.
Where are you sitting for the Kobe's memorial? It depends how much you paid.
Like any other event Staples Center, where you're sitting for Monday's Kobe Bryant memorial depends on how much you spent on your ticket.
The Lakers partnered with Ticketmaster to sell a select number of tickets to the general public who had registered online. The tickets were priced at three tiers: $224 each, $224 for two or $24.02 each, the Lakers said.
One Twitter user reported being offered a $24.02 ticket in Section 302, row 13 of the arena, just two rows from the very top of the building.
Another netizen reported buying two $224 tickets, so $448 total, landing downstairs in the comfort of section PR7. Tickets sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit honoring Kobe and Gianna's legacy "through charitable endeavors in sports."