Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being remembered at a public tribute Monday, with thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.
Read the latest updates:
- Here's how to watch the memorial service: The event will stream live via NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com and the NBC News mobile app.
- Vanessa Bryant fought back tears as she paid loving tribute to her late husband, Kobe, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna
- Beyoncé drew huge applause when she opened the service with her hit "XO," which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs.
- Several fellow Lakers legends were in attendance, including Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and former coach Phil Jackson.
- Feb. 24, 2020, holds special significance for the Bryant family. It represents the jerseys of both Kobe and Gianna, as well as the number of years Kobe and Vanessa were together.
- Moments before the ceremony began, news broke that Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the January crash.
Live Blog
Vanessa on Kobe and Gianna: 'God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other'
At the close of her speech, which highlighted many of the things Gianna and Kobe shared in common, such as the ability to quickly pick up the lyrics to a song, Vanessa said: "God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together."
Kobe gave Vanessa the blue dress from 'The Notebook'
In an emotional tribute, Vanessa reflected on her marriage, saying Kobe called her princesca and reina.
"I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidante and his protector," Vanessa said. "He was the early bird and I was the night owl. He was fire and I was ice, and vice versa sometimes."
The two planned to renew their vows and "always talked about" how they'd "be the fun grandparents."
Kobe even gave Vanessa the blue dress from the classic romantic film "The Notebook," because that was the dress the main character, Allie, wore when she returned to her boyfriend in the film.
"I"m so thankful Kobe heard KoKo say dada," Vanessa said. "He taught us all valuable lessons ... and we're so thankful he left those lessons and stories behind for us ... We're still the best team."
Michael Jordan helps Vanessa Bryant off the stage
NBA legend Michael Jordan helped Vanessa Bryant off the stage following her emotional tribute.
Mourners receive commemorative items
Vanessa Bryant says Gigi had so much more to offer this world
Vanessa reflected on all of the milestones she will never get to share with Gigi, such as her walking down the aisle on her wedding day or her father-daughter dance.
“Gianna would have been an amazing mommy,” she said.
An aspiring WNBA star, Gianna advocated for women in the league to be paid fairer wages, Vanessa said, adding that "Gigi" would have been "the best player in the WNBA."
Vanessa Bryant remembers daughter Gigi as her 'best friend'
Vanessa Bryant thanked fans from around the world for their love and support. In his introduction of Vanessa, Jimmy Kimmel said the crowd would hear from the person Kobe and Gianna loved the most. Vanessa described Gianna as one of her best friends.
Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears in stirring tribute
Jimmy Kimmel's voice shook and tears streamed down his face as he paid tribute to the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna.
The late-night host said it was difficult to find meaning in their tragic deaths, but he implored the crowd to be grateful for the time they have with the ones they love.
Kobe and Beyonce's dad once played one-on-one
It wasn't an ankle breaker, but Beyonce's dad once showed off some smooth moves against Kobe.
Kobe made an appearance on the video of the Destiny’s Child 1999 hit "Bug-A-Boo" — so of course, Beyonce's dad, Matthew Knowles, challenged the then-budding NBA great to some one-on-one. Kobe wasn't playing the toughest defense when Knowles took it to hole for a lay-up.
“I don’t think he made another basket after that," Kobe fondly recalled in a Fox Sports interview.
Was there any trash talk?
"I don't remember trash talk," Kobe said before correcting his memory, "Well I think I did."
The faces in the crowd
We've seen a few glimpses of major figures in the audience: Shaq, NBA chief Adam Silver, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, former Lakers coach Phil Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ...
Powerful start to the memorial: Beyoncé sings one of Kobe's favorite songs
Beyoncé, dressed in gold and bathed in purple light, took center stage at the beginning of the memorial. The crowd at the Staples Center erupted in applause.
Backed by a choir and musicians dressed in white, Beyoncé opened with her 2013 hit "XO" — which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs. She then belted out "Halo," bringing her hands to her lips at the song's climax.
Fellow Lakers legends in attendance
Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson, the team's former coach, were among those in attendance.