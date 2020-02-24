Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were remembered at an emotional public tribute Monday, as thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.
- Vanessa Bryant fought back tears as she paid loving tribute to her late husband, Kobe, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna
- Beyoncé drew huge applause when she opened the service with her hit "XO," which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs.
- Several fellow Lakers legends were in attendance, including Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and former coach Phil Jackson.
- Feb. 24, 2020, holds special significance for the Bryant family. It represents the jerseys of both Kobe and Gianna, as well as the number of years Kobe and Vanessa were together.
Michael and Mamba: One G.O.A.T. to another
It was fitting that Michael Jordan took the stage to pay tribute to Kobe.
After all, if the NBA had a Mount Rushmore, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant would both be on it. Kobe is fourth on the all-time scoring list with 33,643 points and Jordan fifth at 32,292.
Kobe has five NBA championship rings and Jordan six.
Jimmy Kimmel bringing levity after Alicia Keys' performance
Jimmy Kimmel brings levity to the celebration, joking that Kobe now wants to play "Moonlight Sonata" better than Alicia Keys.
Kobe's early days in Italy in the spotlight
The memorial has featured a few reminders of Kobe's childhood in Italy, including an audio snippet of him speaking in Italian.
He moved there when he was 6, after his dad, NBA player Joe Bryant, retired from pro ball in the United States and took his family to the city of Rieti. (The family later spent time in Reggio Calabria, Pistoia and Reggio Emilia.)
Claudio Lavanga, a Rome-based producer and correspondent for NBC News, wrote about the reaction to Kobe's death in Italy. You can read his article here.
MJ remembers his 'little brother'
Some of Kobe's most inspirational quotes
Kobe's book "Mamba Mentality: How I Play" detailed the steadfast mindset that carried him throughout his basketball career. As the memorial is underway, many are looking to Kobe's own words of wisdom for inspiration and strength.
Alicia Keys' moving rendition of Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata'
Alicia Keys played Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata," a favorite of Kobe and Vanessa's. Keys paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna on the night they died with a performance at the Grammy Awards of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" alongside Boyz II Men.
One of Kobe's final acts: Helping a friend
In one of his final communications, Kobe reached to his longtime friend and current Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, trying to help a young lady get into sports management.
Pelinka revealed that he was at church on the Sunday morning Kobe was killed, and that the hoops legend kept texting, asking him to put him in contact with a well-known baseball agent. Kobe wanted to help the daughter and friend of fellow crash victim John Altobelli, possibly score an internship in the male-dominated field of sports representation.
"Kobe's last human act was heroic," Penlink said. "He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl's future."
Key theme so far: Gratitude
Jimmy Kimmel and UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma have both emphasized the importance of gratitude in the wake of grief — savoring the time we all have together.
Fan at memorial says Kobe brought his family together
LOS ANGELES — Lakers fan and Los Angeles resident Mark Arciaga said today is “bittersweet.”
He watched Kobe play as a rookie and kept watching all 20 years. It was a way for Arciaga and his son to bond, he said.
Learning that the Bryants lost not just a father but also a daughter was devastating for Arciaga and his entire family.
“Kobe was a part of our lives. He brought so much joy to his fans and Los Angeles and the whole world,” he said.
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu makes it to memorial, despite game hours later, 400 miles away
Sabrina Ionescu might well have the busiest day of anyone in the Staples Center on Monday.
The University of Oregon basketball superstar spoke at Kobe's memorial and will be immediately boarding a plane for Northern California where her No. 3 Ducks will play at Stanford and the No. 4-rated Cardinal at 6 p.m. PT.
Ionescu revealed that she's sent text messages to Kobe, even after his passing, and added that "sometimes I find myself still waiting" for a response.
The significance of the early speakers
Gianna is being remembered as a preternaturally gifted young athlete. Kobe is being remembered as a tireless advocate for girls in sports. That's why it's probably no coincidence the first two speakers to represent the sport of basketball — Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu — are female superstars.
It's a testament to Kobe and Gianna's legacy, as many commentators pointed out.