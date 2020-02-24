Watch Michael Jordan’s speech at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were remembered at an emotional public tribute Monday, as thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.
Read the latest updates:
- Here's how to watch the memorial service: The event will stream replay in its entirety on NBC News NOW at 8 p.m. ET.
- Vanessa Bryant fought back tears as she paid loving tribute to her late husband, Kobe, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna
- Beyoncé drew huge applause when she opened the service with her hit "XO," which she said was one of Kobe's favorite songs.
- Several fellow Lakers legends were in attendance, including Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and former coach Phil Jackson.
- Feb. 24, 2020, holds special significance for the Bryant family. It represents the jerseys of both Kobe and Gianna, as well as the number of years Kobe and Vanessa were together.
Live Blog
Christina Aguilera sings 'Ave Maria'
Christina Aguilera sang a powerful and somber rendition of "Ave Maria" in Italian to honor Kobe, Gianna, and seven other victims of the helicopter crash.
Her performance was accompanied by musicians playing stringed instruments, and while the singer did not give a speech, she did blow a kiss to the crowd at the end of the song.
Watch Michael Jordan’s speech at Kobe Bryant’s memorial serviceFeb. 24, 202004:19
Shaq gets big laugh with a fondly remembered expletive
Shaq told the crowd that he once tried to talk to Kobe about hogging the ball.
"There's no 'I' in 'team,'" he remembered telling Kobe.
"I know," Kobe replied, per Shaq. "But there's an M-E in that motherf-----."
The audience went wild.
Kobe and Shaq: A brotherhood that ended in love but had its rocky points
Shaquille O'Neal delivered an emotional tribute to Kobe, putting a final loving touch on their relationship that had its share of ups and downs.
They both joined the Lakers in 1996, Shaq already an established superstar and Kobe an 18-year-old rookie. They became one of their sport’s most dynamic duos, leading Los Angeles to three consecutive world titles between 2000 and 2002.
But their eight-year pairing was a rocky one, with both stars needing the ball and maximum credit for the Lakers’ success.
Shaq recalls ‘the day Kobe gained my respect’Feb. 24, 202000:48
Two brothers reflect on their 'superman'
Like so many young Angelenos, brothers Miguel and Ronald Alfaro can’t remember the Lakers before Kobe.
Miguel, 24, said his earliest memory was watching a game when he was 5 years old. Those games were always on at home, more so than even the Dodgers, he said.
“Kobe was Superman, you know? Superman isn’t supposed to die,” Ronald, 22, said.
The two could barely hold back tears as they recalled their favorite moments.
Miguel still remembers a game in ‘06 or ‘07 when the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns. “I don’t know what he did to me, but he touched me in a certain way. I feel like I lost a family member,” he said.
Michael Jordan draws praise for his Kobe speech
Michael Jordan isn't known for his public speaking, but his tribute to Kobe has drawn praise for its insight, candor and levity.
Michael Jordan: 'I'll have to look at another crying meme.'
Michael Jordan broke down crying in his tribute to Kobe, but he lifted the somber mood with a joke that drew huge applause and laughter: "I'll have to look at another crying meme."
He was referring to the famed internet meme known as "Crying Jordan," an image of the former Chicago Bulls megastar tearing up during his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.
Michael and Mamba: One G.O.A.T. to another
It was fitting that Michael Jordan took the stage to pay tribute to Kobe.
After all, if the NBA had a Mount Rushmore, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant would both be on it. Kobe is fourth on the all-time scoring list with 33,643 points and Jordan fifth at 32,292.
Kobe has five NBA championship rings and Jordan six.
Jimmy Kimmel bringing levity after Alicia Keys' performance
Jimmy Kimmel brings levity to the celebration, joking that Kobe now wants to play "Moonlight Sonata" better than Alicia Keys.
MJ remembers his 'little brother'
Kobe's early days in Italy in the spotlight
The memorial has featured a few reminders of Kobe's childhood in Italy, including an audio snippet of him speaking in Italian.
He moved there when he was 6, after his dad, NBA player Joe Bryant, retired from pro ball in the United States and took his family to the city of Rieti. (The family later spent time in Reggio Calabria, Pistoia and Reggio Emilia.)
Claudio Lavanga, a Rome-based producer and correspondent for NBC News, wrote about the reaction to Kobe's death in Italy. You can read his article here.