BREAKING: Active shooter situation reported at Iowa high school

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 6 minutes ago

Active shooter situation reported at Iowa high school

Authorities confirmed an investigation into a possible active shooter at Perry High School in Iowa.
Perry High School in Perry Iowa.
By NBC News

Today begins first day of second semester

Minyvonne Burke

Today was the beginning of the second semester for the Perry Community School District following the winter break.

Perry High School is about 25 miles from Des Moines

Minyvonne Burke

Perry High School is part of the Perry Community School District, which is about 25 miles northwest of Des Moines. It serves around 1,785 students, according to its website.

Limited information available

Minyvonne Burke

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting investigation but said no other information is available at this time.

Active shooting investigation at Perry High School

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke contributed.