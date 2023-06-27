Live updates: Air quality in Chicago reaches worst in the world

Canadian wildfire season is worst on record – and just getting started

Canada is having its worst fire season on record, with more than 19 million acres burned, according to data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The agency lists statistics of the total area burned across the country for each year dating back to 1983.

Some 487 fires were burning across the nation as of 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, the agency reported. Nearly 260 of those fires were considered “out of control.”

A prolonged spring heat wave in northern Canada primed the landscape for fire. Beginning in April, an omega block pattern of high pressure centered on parts of northern Canada, which sent temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels and dried out vegetation. The country has been on its highest level of alert for wildfires since May 11.

The unusual pattern is consistent with what climate scientists have predicted for Canada as the world warms as a result of human use of fossil fuels.

Wildfire activity in Canada typically peaks in early- to mid-July, and the danger this year is unlikely to abate for months. Monthly forecasts suggest fire severity will be “well above average” in western Canada through September.