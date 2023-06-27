Live updates: Air quality in Chicago reaches worst in the world

Unhealthy air in the U.S.
Canadian wildfire season is worst on record – and just getting started
Canada is having its worst fire season on record, with more than 19 million acres burned, according to data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The agency lists statistics of the total area burned across the country for each year dating back to 1983.
Some 487 fires were burning across the nation as of 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, the agency reported. Nearly 260 of those fires were considered “out of control.”
A prolonged spring heat wave in northern Canada primed the landscape for fire. Beginning in April, an omega block pattern of high pressure centered on parts of northern Canada, which sent temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels and dried out vegetation. The country has been on its highest level of alert for wildfires since May 11.
The unusual pattern is consistent with what climate scientists have predicted for Canada as the world warms as a result of human use of fossil fuels.
Wildfire activity in Canada typically peaks in early- to mid-July, and the danger this year is unlikely to abate for months. Monthly forecasts suggest fire severity will be “well above average” in western Canada through September.
Video shows haze blanketing Chicago skyline
A Chicago resident captured haze blanketing the city's skyline Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning, Larysa Gierut, a resident of Chicago, went out to fly a drone by the Adler Planetarium to film what she thought was fog, but then realized it was haze and smoke.
Gierut said her clothes smelled like fire when she went home and she's planning to stay home until the skies clear up.
"I called my daughter to come home, too," she said. "She ran home fast."
As smoke hits Midwest, Southern states hit by sweltering temperatures
Though Midwest and East Coast states are bracing for terrible air conditions, Southern states are dealing with a third week of oppressive heat.
Heat records are being broken across Texas. San Angelo hit a record high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 104 F (40 C) set in 1994. That same day, Del Rio set a new record high temperature, hitting 110 F (43 C).
In addition to the records set in Texas, forecasters say more could fall later this week as triple-digit temperatures are expected in parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas and Louisiana.
Warnings and advisories for excessive heat are also in place across the Southwest and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
Chicago air quality alert in effect until midnight Wednesday
Chicago officials warned residents that air quality in the city is considered "very unhealthy," adding that people should limit time outdoors.
In a tweet Tuesday, the city’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications said an air quality alert will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday.
Officials also issued guidance on how to stay safe as air pollution spikes in the region. Recommendations included staying indoors, keeping windows and doors closed and wearing a mask if venturing outside.
New York Gov. tells residents to prepare for smoke's return
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement Tuesday warning those in the state to take precautions and brace for bad air quality in the coming days.
Hochul's office said that the smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to once again impact the region on Wednesday and Thursday. The state's Department of Environmental Conservation issued a health advisory for the Western New York, Central New York and Eastern Lake Ontario regions.
"Over the next ... 48 hours we're anticipating the smoke and the haze to come all across the state," Hochul said. "We've been watching this and monitoring this, and it's going to enter the New York skies tomorrow morning, with Western and Central New York hit first Wednesday. And by Thursday, you're going to see smoke affecting New Yorkers here in the city as well."
Expectations for the AQI will reach as high as 200, or "very unhealthy" levels, but Hochul warned that conditions can deteriorate very quickly.
Authorities are making N95-style masks available at major transit hubs and will be distributed across the state.
What the Air Quality Index numbers mean
Air quality is measured on an index of 0 to 500, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's website AirNow.
The number corresponds to the concentration of pollutants in the air, with anything under 100 considered to be satisfactory and increasing toward 500 the worse the quality becomes. The scale is also color coded, with 0 to 100 in the green zone of "good" and anything above 300 labeled as maroon, or "hazardous," the website states.
Chicago's air quality by Tuesday afternoon was 181, according to IQAir.com. This put it in the "unhealthy" red category, putting more sensitive groups at risk for serious health effects.
Just weeks after an orange haze descended on the East Coast, wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires caused air quality to plummet in the Midwest on Tuesday.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight Wednesday and encouraged Chicago residents to limit their time outdoors. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city is monitoring the situation.
