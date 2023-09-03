Live Updates: Burning Man flooding keeps thousands stranded at Nevada site as authorities investigate 1 death

Attendees encouraged to continue sheltering in place, not drive in Black Rock City Burning Man attendees are still being encouraged by organizers to continue sheltering in place in Black Rock City (BRC) as of Sunday morning. All inbound and outbound traffic remains halted until further notice. "As of 10 AM, several thunderstorms are moving across western Nevada and the National Weather Service has issued a warning about on particularly strong cell," organizers said in an update on Sunday. "Although none of these storms are directly approaching the playa as of 10 AM, new cells can form quickly, and BRC will likely be affected by significant weather today, including rain and strong winds." The roads in BRC "remain too wet and muddy to officially open them for Exodus," organizers said, referring to the departure of attendees from the festival. Organizers also encouraged attendees not to drive on camp grounds. "Chance of showers above 30% until midday, 10% after 5 PM. Expected rain between 0.1” and 0.25," organizers tweeted. Share this -





Neal Katyal warns that hiking in the mud can be 'worse than walking on ice' Neal Katyal, the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States, is among the Burning Man attendees who decided to take the risk and hike out of the festival grounds. In a post on X, Katyal described his journey out of the desert as a "harrowing 6 mile hike" that began after midnight on Sunday. He wrote that the walk was "very slippery and the mud is like cement and sticks to your boots." "No one should try this unless in good shape and part of a group," Katyal wrote. "It was quite hard, and will get harder if/when it rains more. Talk your friends out of the hike unless you really think they can do it safely. There are treacherous places where it is worse than walking on ice." In a list of tips, Katyal also advised anyone who wanted to make the hike use GPS and wrap their feet in plastic underneath their shoes. "There are lots of places where you sink into the mud down to your ankle," he wrote. "You need the plastic bag to avoid being soaked." Share this -





Plans to 'burn the man' still in effect if weather permits, organizers say Plans to "burn the man" are still in effect in Black Rock City on Sunday night, if the weather permits, organizers said. "We plan to burn the Man at 9:30pm tonight (9/3), weather permitting. We will share additional information by noon today," the organizers said Sunday morning.

Diplo hitches ride out of Burning Man in time for D.C. concert DJ and Producer Diplo said he hitched a ride out of Burning Man's Black Rock City in order to make it to a concert he was performing at Saturday night. “I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down,” he captioned a post on his Instagram. Videos posted to his Instagram story show Diplo walking through mud before he says he hitchhiked to Gerlach and Reno to make a flight to D.C. “I just got done DJ’ing for three hours, after walking f*****g for four hours out of the desert and taking a flight, mud still on my face,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram story Saturday night. NBC News has reached out to representatives for Diplo and Chris Rock. Share this -





