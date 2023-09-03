Live Updates: Burning Man flooding keeps thousands stranded at Nevada site as authorities investigate 1 death

Burning Man attendees struggling to get home
- Burning Man attendees are still struggling to escape from Black Rock City as around 70,000 remain stuck on muddy camp grounds following two days of heavy rainfall.
- Attendees of the countercultural music and arts festival were first advised to “shelter in place” and conserve food and water on Friday
- The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said a death happened during the event but offered few details as the investigation continued, including the identity of the deceased person or the suspected cause of death.
- Celebrity DJ Diplo posted a video to Instagram on Saturday evening showing him and comedian Chris Rock riding in the back of a fan’s pickup truck. He said they had walked six miles through the mud before hitching a ride.
- Organizers for the festival still plan to host its culminating event this evening — the burning of a large wooden effigy also known as "Burn the Man."
Burning Man is ‘absolutely soaked,’ festival-goer says
Attendees encouraged to continue sheltering in place, not drive in Black Rock City
Burning Man attendees are still being encouraged by organizers to continue sheltering in place in Black Rock City (BRC) as of Sunday morning.
All inbound and outbound traffic remains halted until further notice.
"As of 10 AM, several thunderstorms are moving across western Nevada and the National Weather Service has issued a warning about on particularly strong cell," organizers said in an update on Sunday. "Although none of these storms are directly approaching the playa as of 10 AM, new cells can form quickly, and BRC will likely be affected by significant weather today, including rain and strong winds."
The roads in BRC "remain too wet and muddy to officially open them for Exodus," organizers said, referring to the departure of attendees from the festival.
Organizers also encouraged attendees not to drive on camp grounds.
"Chance of showers above 30% until midday, 10% after 5 PM. Expected rain between 0.1” and 0.25," organizers tweeted.
Neal Katyal warns that hiking in the mud can be 'worse than walking on ice'
Neal Katyal, the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States, is among the Burning Man attendees who decided to take the risk and hike out of the festival grounds.
In a post on X, Katyal described his journey out of the desert as a "harrowing 6 mile hike" that began after midnight on Sunday. He wrote that the walk was "very slippery and the mud is like cement and sticks to your boots."
"No one should try this unless in good shape and part of a group," Katyal wrote. "It was quite hard, and will get harder if/when it rains more. Talk your friends out of the hike unless you really think they can do it safely. There are treacherous places where it is worse than walking on ice."
In a list of tips, Katyal also advised anyone who wanted to make the hike use GPS and wrap their feet in plastic underneath their shoes.
"There are lots of places where you sink into the mud down to your ankle," he wrote. "You need the plastic bag to avoid being soaked."
Plans to 'burn the man' still in effect if weather permits, organizers say
Plans to "burn the man" are still in effect in Black Rock City on Sunday night, if the weather permits, organizers said.
"We plan to burn the Man at 9:30pm tonight (9/3), weather permitting. We will share additional information by noon today," the organizers said Sunday morning.
Diplo hitches ride out of Burning Man in time for D.C. concert
DJ and Producer Diplo said he hitched a ride out of Burning Man's Black Rock City in order to make it to a concert he was performing at Saturday night.
“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down,” he captioned a post on his Instagram.
Videos posted to his Instagram story show Diplo walking through mud before he says he hitchhiked to Gerlach and Reno to make a flight to D.C.
“I just got done DJ’ing for three hours, after walking f*****g for four hours out of the desert and taking a flight, mud still on my face,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram story Saturday night.
NBC News has reached out to representatives for Diplo and Chris Rock.
Desert mud is 'unpredictable,' says attendee who hiked his way out
Kevin Schultz, was scheduled to leave Burning Man Friday so he could make his friend’s wedding in Houston, Texas. The 22-year-old was attending his first Burning Man festival following his recent college graduation.
He left prior to the festival’s lockdown, when the weather was still clear, and his bus ended up being stuck in the mud as the storm rolled in.
What was supposed to be a few hours on a bus turned into a 20-hour escape from the desert.
“We ended up being sheltered on the bus, you know, pretty much like indefinitely as we wait for the ground and the area to dry out,” Schultz told NBC News.
As what was thought to be just a short downpour of rain turned into a prolonged storm, Schultz and others were forced to spend the night on the bus. There was “no plan” to get back to camp or to the city, he said.
Going back to Burning Man seemed like a bad idea, Schultz decided, as he considered ongoing issues with sanitation and resource scarcity. So he and six other people decided to take a risk -- tie trash bags around their feet and walk to town when they woke up Saturday morning.
“It’s slippery, the most slippery thing ever, where one moment it’s like…it’s suction, cupping your foot and the next moment you’re sliding all about,” Schultz said. “So it’s super unpredictable but we were able to find, like, walk along with the little dry ridges and whatnot for the majority of the distance.”