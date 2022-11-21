Live updates: Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting victims mourned as community pushes for answers

Club Q thanks those who 'moved immediately' to stop gunman Club Q decried "disgusting rhetoric" increasingly directed at the LGBTQ community and thanked those who "moved immediately to stop the gunman" and likely prevented "more loss of life. “Club Q is in shock, and in deep mourning, with the family and friends who had loved ones senselessly taken from them. We condemn the horrific violence that shattered an evening of celebration for all in the LGBTQ community of Colorado Springs and our allies," said a statement from the nightclub released through the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). "Club Q offers our greatest gratitude to those who moved immediately to stop the gunman and prevent more loss of life and injury. Club Q has always provided a space for LGBTQ people and our ally friends to celebrate together." Share this -





'Too early' to tell how shooting suspect got weapon, Colorado Springs DA says It is still "too early" to tell how the suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting obtained the weapon used in the deadly attack or what the motive might have been, Colorado Springs District Attorney Michael Allen said Monday. Speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Allen said the investigation into the shooting was still in its early stages. "I think it would be a little bit reckless to say what might have been the motive or those kinds of things," he said. "Obviously, we're looking at this as a bias motivated or hate crime type of incident, and we'll learn more as this investigation progresses." He also said it was "too early" to tell if the suspect got the weapon legally or if he had assistance getting it." Allen said the suspect would already be facing "top level charges" due to the number of people killed and injured. Asked about reports of a prior bomb threat incident involving the suspect, Allen said investigators are aware of the allegations and, "we'll be looking into that as well and we'll be able to make some determinations as to how that may or may not be related to this incident."





Mother identifies son, Daniel Aston, as one of those killed: 'It's just a nightmare' The mother of Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old identified as one of the victims of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting, has described the hours after his death as a "nightmare that you can't wake up from." "I keep thinking it's just, it's a mistake. They've made a mistake and that he's really alive. I just, you know, he lit up a room, this old expression, but he really did," Sabrina Aston told The Associated Press. Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare' Nov. 21, 2022 00:54 Aston, a transgender man who worked at Club Q as a bartender, was one of the five people killed at the venue on Saturday. He had moved to the area two years ago, with Club Q being the "first job he had," his mother said, describing him as a "happy child from always" who "loved to laugh." Daniel Aston. Daniel Davis Aston via Facebook Aston's mother said she first heard about the attack early Sunday when one of her son's friends called to tell her to say that Aston was in the hospital, according to AP. She said she rushed to Memorial Hospital to be with her son, but was told to wait at home for an update, only learning that he had died later that morning. She said she felt "almost positive" the deadly shooting was a hate crime, adding that she wanted to speak out to "help other LGBTQ and the queer society get the exposure are out there and get our legislators to do some action."

Heroic patron used suspect's own handgun to hit and disable him, mayor says One of the two heroic patrons who were able to subdue the suspect in the deadly Colorado Springs attack used the suspect's own handgun to hit and disable him, the town's mayor said. Speaking on NBC's "TODAY" show, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said one of the patrons was able to take the suspect's handgun away from him and "use that weapon not by shooting it, but by hitting him and disabling him." "It's an incredible act of heroism," the mayor said. "That act probably saved a lot of lives."





Mourners hold vigil at memorial near Club Q People hold a vigil at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 20, 2022. Scott Olson / Getty Images

