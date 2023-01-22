Live updates: Manhunt underway after mass shooting at dance club near Los Angeles

"He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known," Jean-Pierre tweeted.

Monterey Park cancels Lunar New Year Festival 'for the safety of everyone'

The second day of a Lunar New Year festival has been canceled “as a precaution and for the safety of everyone,” the city of Monterey Park said in a statement Sunday.

“The City expresses condolences to the individuals, families, and friends who were injured in this tragic incident,” the statement said.

“Even though the incident did not occur at the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, an active investigation is currently underway and the area near and around the festival is affected,” it added. “As a precaution and for the safety of everyone, the City regrets to announce the cancellation of the second day of the festival.”