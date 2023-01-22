Live updates: Manhunt underway after mass shooting at dance club near Los Angeles

What to know about the mass shooting in Monterey Park
- 10 people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded, police said Sunday.
- Thousands of people had gathered in the city for a Lunar New Year Festival.
- The male suspect fled the scene and remains at large, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told a news conference.
- Investigators were looking into another incident in the nearby city of Alhambra to see whether it was connected.
President Biden briefed on mass shooting, press secretary says
President Biden has been briefed on the Monterey Park mass shooting by Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Sunday morning.
"He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known," Jean-Pierre tweeted.
Police vehicles at the scene of the mass shooting
Monterey Park cancels Lunar New Year Festival 'for the safety of everyone'
The second day of a Lunar New Year festival has been canceled “as a precaution and for the safety of everyone,” the city of Monterey Park said in a statement Sunday.
“The City expresses condolences to the individuals, families, and friends who were injured in this tragic incident,” the statement said.
“Even though the incident did not occur at the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, an active investigation is currently underway and the area near and around the festival is affected,” it added. “As a precaution and for the safety of everyone, the City regrets to announce the cancellation of the second day of the festival.”