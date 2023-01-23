Live updates: Authorities probe motive in deadly Monterey Park dance hall shooting 

What to know about the mass shooting in Monterey Park
- Authorities are still searching for a motive in the shooting that left 10 dead and at least 10 injured.
- The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.
- Authorities found evidence linking the suspect to both the Monterey Park shooting and another incident in the nearby city of Alhambra, Luna said.
- President Joe Biden has ordered U.S. flags at federal public buildings and military locations to be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday.
Monterey Park police 'inundated' with calls after shooting
The Monterey Park Police Department has been overwhelmed with questions following the mass shooting, officials told the local community Sunday.
"Our dispatch center has been inundated with questions," police said in a local alert, urging residents to allow them to focus on emergency calls.
A memorial for the victims was set up at the City Hall for mourners, they added.
Prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall on Sunday
Governor Newsom visits Monterey Park
California Governor Gavin Newsom met with local leaders of Monterey Park on Sunday, as he called for "real gun reform" at the national level hours after the deadly mass shooting.
"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence," he wrote in a separate tweet.
Dance studio announces temporary closure after shooting
The Star Ballroom Dance studio, where Saturday's deadly mass shooting unfolded, has shut its doors temporarily, the studio announced Monday.
"What should have been a festive night to welcome the first day of the Lunar New Year turned into a tragedy," the dance studio said in a Facebook post.
"Our heart goes out to all the victims, survivors, and their families. In this time of healing, we hope that all those who were affected have the space to grieve and process what transpired within the last 24 hours," the statement read.
The studio was shut "until further notice" and all classes had been canceled, it said.
Authorities investigate motive in Monterey Park mass shooting
Authorities are still investigating to determine the motive after the deadly shooting, which took place in California’s San Gabriel Valley region — home to more than a half-million people of Asian heritage who were celebrating the Lunar New Year.
The suspect, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in Torrance after a traffic stop led to a standoff, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday night at a news conference.
Law enforcement officials recovered “several pieces of evidence” in the van linking the suspect to both the Monterey Park scene and a second scene in neighboring Alhambra, Luna said. His motive remained unknown, the sheriff added.