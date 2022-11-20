Live updates: Police name suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5

Shooter began firing immediately after entering club, police chief says The suspected gunman in the Colorado Springs mass shooting began firing immediately after entering Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez. At least two people subdued the attacker and prevented him from shooting more people, said at a press briefing. "Whether this was a hate crime remains a part of the investigation," Vasquez added. Share this -





Club customers subdued gunman, officials say Two people subdued the gunman who opened fire at Club Q, a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, late on Saturday, saving lives, officials say. "While the suspect was inside of the club, at least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others," said Colorado State Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez at a news conference Sunday morning. "We owe them a great debt of thanks." Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who in 2018 was the first openly gay man elected governor, said "brave individuals" stepped in during the "horrific, sickening and devastating" shooting. "We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," he said in a statement issued Sunday morning. Read full story here.





Officials name suspect in Club Q shooting Police on Sunday named the suspected gunman in the Club Q nightclub shooting as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. Officials said that two people in the club had subdued Aldrich, who was believed to be carrying two weapons, one of them a long rifle. He was injured during the attack and was under arrest. Police did not provide details about his injuries.





Mondaire Jones, one of first gay Black men in Congress, 'outraged' Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., one of the first gay Black men elected to Congress, tweeted that he was "outraged" by the attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. "I'm praying for the loved ones of those lost, and wishing those injured a quick recovery. The perpetrator must be brought to justice," he wrote Sunday morning. "Members of the LGBTQ community deserve to live full lives."





Sen. Hickenlooper: Nightclub shooting an 'unspeakable act' The Colorado Springs nightclub shooting is an "unspeakable act," Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., tweeted Sunday morning. "Horrendous to hear about the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. An unspeakable act. We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate," he wrote. Lawmakers across the state joined him in condemning the attack. "I'm thinking of all victims and their families, & will continue monitoring the situation," Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., tweeted. "My heart is with our LGBTQ+ community as we all reel from this violence." "We have so much work to do to stop this from happening again," Rep. Judy Amabile, a Democratic state lawmaker who represents Boulder, tweeted. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a vocal gun rights advocate, called the shooting "absolutely awful," The New York Times reported. "This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly," she said, according to the newspaper. Meanwhile, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., one of the first gay Black men elected to Congress, tweeted that he was "outraged." "Members of the LGBTQ community deserve to live full lives," he wrote. And Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted that he was "sickened and horrified." "The LGBTQ+ community is once again the target of the most terrible violence," he wrote. "And devastating attacks like these will only become more common if we don't fight back."





Colorado governor commends 'brave individuals' who blocked gunman Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called Saturday's attack on an Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub "horrific, sickening and devastating," and commended the the "brave individuals" who stopped the shooter. "My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting," Polis, the first openly gay governor of a U.S. state, said in a statement. "We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting."





'Sickened and horrified' by Club Q attack, Schiff says





Club Q thanks 'quick reactions of heroic customers'





FBI assisting in investigation of deadly shooting





Victims taken to area hospitals via ambulance and police cars Victims of the shooting at Club Q were taken to local hospitals via ambulance and police cruisers, according to Sgt. Pamela Castro, a Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman . "The hospitals are helping us to notify family who have been injured," Castro said at an early morning briefing. Castro said she expected the number of casualties to change as the investigation unfolded. "We will be here for many many hours to come," Castro said. Read full story here.





