Live updates: Suspect arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students

A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News Friday.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
The apprehension was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, they said.
Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed on Nov. 13.
What to know
- Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT, where it is expected they will reveal more details about the November murders that stunned the small college town.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held for extradition in connection to the murders of the four students.
- The arrest comes as a “celebration of life” was planned later Friday for two of the roommates, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
- Investigators were also looking for the weapon, believed to be a large knife.
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT, where it is expected they will reveal more details about the November murders that stunned the small college town.
