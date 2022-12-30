Live updates: Suspect arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students

A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News Friday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

The apprehension was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, they said.

Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed on Nov. 13.