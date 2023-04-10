Live updates: Louisville bank shooting leaves 5 dead and 8 injured

Old National Bank CEO says safety of employees is 'paramount'

The CEO of the downtown bank in Louisville where a shooter killed five and injured six Monday morning said in a statement the safety of his employees is “paramount.”

In a Facebook statement from Old National Bank, the company said members of its executive team, including CEO Jim Ryan, are on their way to Louisville.

“The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan said in the statement. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”

Authorities are investigating the Louisville shooting as a workplace violence situation, according to two senior officials briefed on the incident.

The shooter is believed to be an employee who may have suffered from mental health issues.