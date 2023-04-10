Live updates: Louisville bank shooting leaves 5 dead and 8 injured

What to know about the Louisville shooting
- Five people were killed and eight people, including two officers, were wounded, police said Monday morning.
- The attacker was killed not long after the 8:30 a.m. ET shooting unfolded at Old National Bank in the 300 block of East Main Street, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.
- The shooting is being described as a case of workplace violence, perpetrated by an employee who struggled with mental health issues, a federal law enforcement source said.
Old National Bank CEO says safety of employees is 'paramount'
The CEO of the downtown bank in Louisville where a shooter killed five and injured six Monday morning said in a statement the safety of his employees is “paramount.”
In a Facebook statement from Old National Bank, the company said members of its executive team, including CEO Jim Ryan, are on their way to Louisville.
“The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan said in the statement. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”
Authorities are investigating the Louisville shooting as a workplace violence situation, according to two senior officials briefed on the incident.
The shooter is believed to be an employee who may have suffered from mental health issues.
Kentucky governor says one officer is in surgery
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday morning that at least one officer was in surgery “because he took those actions to try to protect the people of Louisville.”
Officials said during a news conference Monday morning that officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who died at the scene, and at least two officers were shot during the exchange.
Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul send prayers to victims
The two U.S. senators from Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, both Republicans, reacted to the shooting on Twitter.
McConnell said he and his wife are "devastated" by the massacre and are sending prayers.
Paul said he and his wife are praying for those involved.
President Joe Biden briefed on Louisville shooting
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Louisville shooting, a White House official told NBC News.
Louisville police investigating the circumstances of how the shooter died
Louisville police said they did not know how the shooter who opened fire Monday morning in a downtown bank, killing five and injuring six, died.
“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death,” Humphrey said.
5 people killed and 6 injured, police say
At least five people have been killed and six others were taken to the hospital in a mass shooting Monday in downtown Louisville, police said.
Humphrey said an officer was one of the six people injured. The injured people were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, Humphrey said.
Police had said the suspected shooter was confirmed dead on the scene.
Authorities are investigating shooting as a workplace violence situation
Authorities are investigating the Louisville shooting as a workplace violence situation, according to two senior officials briefed on the incident.
The suspect is believed to be an employee who may have suffered from mental health issues, the officials said.
Suspected shooter 'neutralized,' according to Louisville police
Louisville police tweeted that “there is no longer an active aggressor threat” and that the “suspected shooter has been neutralized.”
'Multiple casualties' reported in Louisville shooting, police say
Multiple casualties were confirmed after a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday morning, according to police and state officials.
Louisville police warned that an “active aggressor” was on the loose and urged the public to stay away from the area.
Police cars, ambulances and firetrucks flooded Main Street between North Floyd and North Preston streets, in the middle of Kentucky's largest city.