What to expect
- The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will start 30 minutes earlier than normal.
- If you can’t make it to the parade in person, you can watch the telecast on NBC or stream it live on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon. NBC and Peacock are owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.
- Al Roker, who missed last year’s parade for the first time in 27 years because of health issues, returns as co-host with fellow NBC's "TODAY" show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.
- The festivities will kick off with Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste. Pop icon Cher is headlining the event.
- Eighteen performers, 29 clown crews and 11 marching bands will participate in today’s parade, which will feature seven new character balloons and four new floats.
Where can you watch it in person?
There are 2.5 miles of public viewing this year along the parade route. Certain areas aren’t open to public viewing.
Central Park West, from West 75th to West 61st streets: Early risers can watch the beginning of the parade along this stretch. Avoid the section between West 59th and West 60th streets, where there is no public viewing.
Central Park South and 6th Avenue: Spectators can catch a view of the parade just after it turns at Columbus Circle onto Central Park South but before it switches onto 6th Avenue.
6th Avenue, from West 59th to West 38th streets: Viewers can get as close as possible to the end of the parade here, but avoid the area on 6th Avenue between West 34th and West 38th Street, where viewing is limited.
Parade to feature 30 more minutes of entertainment and spectacle
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition that has long been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season.
And this year, the event will run for 3½ hours instead of the normal three hours.
“This year, we’ve got more parade than ever before,” parade executive producer Will Coss told NBC’s “TODAY” show. “We’re going to start our parade at 8:30 in the morning, so we have 3½ hours of parade.”
He added the parade is “the one time of year where we have three, this year 3½ hours, to all just take a beat, stand together, shoulder to shoulder, across New York City or the comfort of our living rooms, enjoy a little bit of spectacle, enjoy a little bit of tradition and enjoy a little bit of family, friends, love and community.”