What to know about the wildfires
- Specialist teams are searching through Maui's charred ruins for those who are still missing, with only 3% of the affected area having been searched as of Sunday.
- The confirmed death toll rose to 96 early Monday and is expected to increase.
- The number of deaths means the fire, which devastated the town of Lahaina, is the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, surpassing the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed 85.
- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the damage was estimated at close to $6 billion. He said the fires were likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history.
Breaking: Death toll rises to 96
Hawaii governor issues fifth proclamation relating to wildfires
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green issued the fifth emergency proclamation on Sunday relating to the wildfires.
The proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period until Aug. 31.
It allows health workers from other states and former professionals without valid licenses (except for misconduct) to practice on Maui. It also removed the $10 million limit for the Major Disasters Fund.
It strongly discouraged “all nonessential travel” to West Maui during the period of the proclamation to accommodate displaced residents and emergency workers.
Death toll at 93 as search for missing goes on
The confirmed number of people killed stands at 93 early Monday, as crews search the charred ruins on Maui for signs of those still missing.
Officials have said they expect the death toll to increase as remains are found.