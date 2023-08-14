The number of people confirmed to have died in the fires has now risen to 96, according to a news release early Monday from Maui County.

Hawaii governor issues fifth proclamation relating to wildfires

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green issued the fifth emergency proclamation on Sunday relating to the wildfires.

The proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period until Aug. 31.

It allows health workers from other states and former professionals without valid licenses (except for misconduct) to practice on Maui. It also removed the $10 million limit for the Major Disasters Fund.

It strongly discouraged “all nonessential travel” to West Maui during the period of the proclamation to accommodate displaced residents and emergency workers.