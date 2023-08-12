IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maui fires live updates: Death toll climbs to 80 as search for missing goes on in Hawaii

Officials say the number of dead will likely increase as crews search the wreckage that wiped out the tourist town of Lahaina. NBC News is on location covering the devastation.

Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina left devastated after deadly wildfires

By NBC News

What to know about the wildfires

  • Officials have confirmed 80 deaths in the wildfires, but Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned the death toll "could go up."
  • After a fire broke out Friday, residents of Kaanapali, which has a population of around 1,100, were . evacuated, Maui County police said.
  • Six fires are burning in Maui and the Big Island, but officials said the Lahaina fire is now 85% contained. Many of the town's historic landmarks are lost.
  • Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the fires are likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history.
  • NBC News' Miguel Almaguer , Dana Griffin and Steve Patterson are reporting from Maui.
15m ago / 8:00 AM UTC

Fire prompts evacuations in West Maui community of Kaanapali

Leila Sackur

Evacuations were ordered in the western Maui community of Kaanapali today after a fire, Maui County Police said.

Kaanapali is north of Lahaina, the town devastated by a wildfire this week, and according to U.S. census data it has a population of around 1,100.

Maui County police said there are no restrictions for people to leave the west side of Maui. Earlier officers had restricted traffic after people went around barricades, the department said.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of the community and first responders. We will allow entrance once it is safe to do so,” it added.

15m ago / 8:00 AM UTC

Aerial footage shows Lahaina destroyed by wildfires

15m ago / 8:00 AM UTC

Scientists take stock of the plants and animals that lost to the flames

Sakshi Venkatraman

As Hawaii continues its effort to contain wildfires across the Big Island and Maui, and a climbing death toll leaves residents shell-shocked, scientists across the United States have begun to take stock of the plants and animals that have been lost to the flames. 

Though Hawaii makes up less than 1% of U.S. land, it contains 44% of the country’s endangered and threatened plant life. While some native plants can gradually recover from wildfires of this scale, others will likely be scorched beyond regrowth, experts said. No clear data is available yet on exactly what has been lost, but scientists fear the toll is significant. 

15m ago / 8:00 AM UTC

A deadly — and costly — disaster

Associated Press

The deadly Maui wildfire is already projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to calculations by Karen Clark & Company, a prominent disaster and risk modeling company.

