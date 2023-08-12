What to know about the wildfires
- Officials have confirmed 80 deaths in the wildfires, but Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned the death toll "could go up."
- After a fire broke out Friday, residents of Kaanapali, which has a population of around 1,100, were . evacuated, Maui County police said.
- Six fires are burning in Maui and the Big Island, but officials said the Lahaina fire is now 85% contained. Many of the town's historic landmarks are lost.
- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the fires are likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history.
Fire prompts evacuations in West Maui community of Kaanapali
Evacuations were ordered in the western Maui community of Kaanapali today after a fire, Maui County Police said.
Kaanapali is north of Lahaina, the town devastated by a wildfire this week, and according to U.S. census data it has a population of around 1,100.
Maui County police said there are no restrictions for people to leave the west side of Maui. Earlier officers had restricted traffic after people went around barricades, the department said.
“Our priority is to ensure the safety of the community and first responders. We will allow entrance once it is safe to do so,” it added.
Aerial footage shows Lahaina destroyed by wildfiresAug. 12, 202300:47
Scientists take stock of the plants and animals that lost to the flames
As Hawaii continues its effort to contain wildfires across the Big Island and Maui, and a climbing death toll leaves residents shell-shocked, scientists across the United States have begun to take stock of the plants and animals that have been lost to the flames.
Though Hawaii makes up less than 1% of U.S. land, it contains 44% of the country’s endangered and threatened plant life. While some native plants can gradually recover from wildfires of this scale, others will likely be scorched beyond regrowth, experts said. No clear data is available yet on exactly what has been lost, but scientists fear the toll is significant.
A deadly — and costly — disaster
The deadly Maui wildfire is already projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to calculations by Karen Clark & Company, a prominent disaster and risk modeling company.