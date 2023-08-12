Fire prompts evacuations in West Maui community of Kaanapali

Evacuations were ordered in the western Maui community of Kaanapali today after a fire, Maui County Police said.

Kaanapali is north of Lahaina, the town devastated by a wildfire this week, and according to U.S. census data it has a population of around 1,100.

Maui County police said there are no restrictions for people to leave the west side of Maui. Earlier officers had restricted traffic after people went around barricades, the department said.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of the community and first responders. We will allow entrance once it is safe to do so,” it added.