Maui fires live updates: Death toll rises to 55

What to know about the wildfires
- The deaths of 55 people have now been confirmed from fires that tore through Maui, and mass evacuations continue for visitors and residents.
- Six fires are still burning on Maui and the Big Island, but officials said the Lahaina fire is now 80% contained. Many of the town's historic landmarks are lost.
- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the fires are likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history. It appears like a "bomb" went off, he said.
- NBC News' Miguel Almaguer and Dana Griffin are reporting from Maui.
Oprah Winfrey visits evacuees in Maui, according to reports
Talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey was reported to have visited a gym for wildfire evacuees in Maui on Thursday.
Local news outlet HawaiiNewsNow said the celebrity was seen chatting with volunteers and residents at the gym. Winfrey is a high-profile part-time resident and landowner on the island.
She was also filmed by British broadcaster BBC distributing supplies for evacuees.
Winfrey told the BBC she visited the evacuation center earlier to see what items people needed the most, and then went shopping and returned with pillows, shampoo, diapers and bedsheets.
Death toll rises to at least 55
The number of people confirmed to have died in the devastating Maui fire is now 55, local officials said early Friday.
“As firefighting efforts continue, 2 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amid the active Lahaina fire,” Maui county said in a news release.