Maui fires live updates: Death toll rises to 55

Oprah Winfrey visits evacuees in Maui, according to reports

Talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey was reported to have visited a gym for wildfire evacuees in Maui on Thursday.

Local news outlet HawaiiNewsNow said the celebrity was seen chatting with volunteers and residents at the gym. Winfrey is a high-profile part-time resident and landowner on the island.

She was also filmed by British broadcaster BBC distributing supplies for evacuees.

Winfrey told the BBC she visited the evacuation center earlier to see what items people needed the most, and then went shopping and returned with pillows, shampoo, diapers and bedsheets.