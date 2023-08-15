Maui fires live updates: Search covers a quarter of Lahaina with hundreds still missing

Japan ready to 'provide necessary assistance' if U.S. requests it

The Japanese government is ready to "provide necessary assistance" in response to the wildfires if the U.S. requests it, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Japan has so far received reports of homes owned by Japanese nationals being damaged by the wildfires in Maui, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a daily news briefing. He said the government had not received any news of fatalities or injuries among Japanese nationals.

“Since the outbreak of the wildfire, we have been in close communication with the U.S. government as well as the Hawaiian state government, and we have informed them of our readiness to provide necessary assistance should they request it," he said.