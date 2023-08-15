Maui fires live updates: Search covers a quarter of Lahaina with hundreds still missing

What to know about the deadly wildfires
- At least 99 people have been confirmed dead, while many others remain missing. Officials are expected to start identifying the dead today.
- Cadaver dogs are helping search Maui's charred ruins for the missing.
- A firefighter who battled the blaze that swept into Lahaina told NBC News' Tom Llamas the fire "looked like Armageddon."
- The economic cost to Maui from the wildfires could come up to $7 billion, Moody’s Analytics said Monday.
Japan ready to 'provide necessary assistance' if U.S. requests it
The Japanese government is ready to "provide necessary assistance" in response to the wildfires if the U.S. requests it, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
Japan has so far received reports of homes owned by Japanese nationals being damaged by the wildfires in Maui, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a daily news briefing. He said the government had not received any news of fatalities or injuries among Japanese nationals.
“Since the outbreak of the wildfire, we have been in close communication with the U.S. government as well as the Hawaiian state government, and we have informed them of our readiness to provide necessary assistance should they request it," he said.
Economic cost could be $7 billion, analysis finds
"Losses may be more than enough to suggest a brief but severe local recession," the financial services company said.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green also said that the damage was estimated to be close to $6 billion.
He said “there has been a great deal of water conflict on Maui for many years” and that Maui has faced challenges getting enough water to rural areas and to houses.
“We’re in the process of a comprehensive review that I’ve asked our attorney general to do, and there will be multiple reviews at every level to find out what the level of preparedness was,” Green said.
Search continues for the missing as death toll rises
The search for those missing in the Maui wildfires will continue on Tuesday after the death toll rose to nearly 100 people.
At least 99 people were confirmed to have died in the wildfires, officials said Monday. Officials were expected to begin identifying those killed on Tuesday, provided that their families have been notified of their deaths.
Searchers and cadaver dogs had so far covered around a quarter of the town of Lahaina as of Monday, officials said. They will continue their search in what Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said was likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state's history.