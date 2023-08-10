Maui fires live updates: 6 dead as thousands flee 'unprecedented' disaster

Some 600 people were staying at the airport overnight in anticipation of leaving on the first flight available, he said. More people would have left Maui, he said, but the main highway was closed due to the ferocity of the flames, though it has since reopened.

Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii Department of Transport, told a news conference after 8 p.m. Thursday local time (3 a.m. ET Friday) that 11,400 people had been flown out so far, with 2,000 expected to leave Friday.

More than 11,000 people have been evacuated from Maui since the devastating wildfires caused untold destruction on the island this week.

Fire, smoke and chaos — a closeup view of Maui's inferno

MAUI — As the fast-moving wildfires ripped through the west of Maui, some people resorted to sprinting down to the Pacific Ocean and jumping in the water to escape the roaring flames.

“I was the last one off the dock,” Dustin Johnson said. “When the firestorm came through,” he added, it “took everything with it.”

The Coast Guard said it plucked around a dozen people out of the ocean, with the fires spreading right down to the water and destroying boats.

NBC News was able to reach this former tourist paradise turned fiery hellscape and see the destruction being wrought in real time. Deep orange flames and thick black smoke dominated this once-tropical idyll, where many people have lost everything.

At least six people have been killed in the rapidly spreading flames, with first responders unable to reach some areas and authorities are fearful they will find more bodies among the rubble of destroyed buildings.

“When you see, you know, some auntie on the ground, probably dead, and you can’t get in contact with your family, you just think the worst,” said Clint Hansen, another of those attempting to escape.

As hospitals filled up with wounded people, cell coverage and power was down in some areas, creating chaos amid the panic. Late Wednesday, authorities here said 4,000 people are trying to evacuate the island, as three major fires still rage.