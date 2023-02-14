Michigan State University shooting live updates: At least 3 killed and suspect dead

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich.

Five wounded remain in critical condition

The five people wounded in Monday's shooting were still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, a university official said.

Speaking at a news conference at around 1:30 a.m., University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff said the five people taken to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing remained critically wounded.

Woodruff said officials may have future updates on their conditions later Tuesday morning.