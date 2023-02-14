Michigan State University shooting live updates: At least 3 killed and suspect dead

Latest on campus shooting
- Three people are dead and five wounded, some with life-threatening injuries, after the shooting on Michigan State University's campus Monday night.
- The shooting unfolded across two scenes, an academic building and the student union.
- The suspect, who police identified as a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with MSU, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Students and others sheltered in place for hours on the East Lansing campus, which is home to 50,000 students.
Photo: Students gather outside Michigan State campus
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich.
Five wounded remain in critical condition
The five people wounded in Monday's shooting were still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, a university official said.
Speaking at a news conference at around 1:30 a.m., University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff said the five people taken to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing remained critically wounded.
Woodruff said officials may have future updates on their conditions later Tuesday morning.
Photo: Tent covers body of gunman in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday
3 people dead as police hunt for motive
Three people are dead and five others wounded after a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday that ended with the suspect fatally shooting himself, police said.
The shooting saw students and others shelter in place for hours on the East Lansing campus, which is home to 50,000 students.
The suspected shooter, a 43-year-old man who police said had no affiliation to the university, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a confrontation with law enforcement in the adjacent city of Lansing, Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University Police said.
The shooter has yet to be identified and a motive remains unknown, police said.