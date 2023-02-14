IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michigan State University shooting live updates: At least 3 killed and suspect dead

The suspect, a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with MSU, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said early Tuesday.

By NBC News

7m ago / 9:03 AM UTC

Photo: Students gather outside Michigan State campus

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich.

A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis / AP
9m ago / 9:01 AM UTC

Five wounded remain in critical condition

Chantal Da Silva

The five people wounded in Monday's shooting were still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, a university official said.

Speaking at a news conference at around 1:30 a.m., University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff said the five people taken to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing remained critically wounded.

Woodruff said officials may have future updates on their conditions later Tuesday morning.

37m ago / 8:33 AM UTC

Michigan State student recounts finding out about active shooter on campus

37m ago / 8:33 AM UTC

Photo: Tent covers body of gunman in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday

A tent covers the body of a gunman on Feb. 14, 2023, in Lansing, Mich., who opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University.
Carlos Osorio / AP
37m ago / 8:33 AM UTC

3 people dead as police hunt for motive

Chantal Da Silva

Three people are dead and five others wounded after a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday that ended with the suspect fatally shooting himself, police said.

The shooting saw students and others shelter in place for hours on the East Lansing campus, which is home to 50,000 students.

The suspected shooter, a 43-year-old man who police said had no affiliation to the university, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a confrontation with law enforcement in the adjacent city of Lansing, Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University Police said.

The shooter has yet to be identified and a motive remains unknown, police said.

