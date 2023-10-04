Police say multiple people shot near Morgan State University: Live updates

What we know about the shooting
- Baltimore police said multiple people were shot at an address near Morgan State University.
- The university warned students and faculty members to shelter in place.
- The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Baltimore police.
- Morgan State University is a historically Black university in a residential area in northeast Baltimore.
One person being treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
One person injured in tonight’s shooting is being treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, the hospital confirmed.
The patient has injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Baltimore police have said there are multiple victims, but have not have said how many.
Shooting happened days before homecoming
The shooting happened amid a week of activities ahead of the school’s homecoming game on Saturday.
The coronation of Mister & Miss Morgan State was scheduled for tonight at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, one of the areas the school urged people to avoid after the shooting.
Multiple people have been shot at an address that appears close to Morgan State University and police are investigating an "active shooter."
More details were not immediately clear.
The school says it is among the nation's most diverse historically Black colleges and universities and the largest in Maryland.
The school says it is among the nation’s most diverse historically Black colleges and universities and the largest in Maryland.
The Baltimore university was founded 1867 and had about 9,100 students in fall 2022, the four-year school said on its website.