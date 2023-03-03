IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 4 minutes ago

Alex Murdaugh sentencing live updates: Disgraced ex-lawyer faces 30 years to life for murdering his wife and younger son

Jurors in South Carolina deliberated for about three hours Thursday before returning a guilty verdict against Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh guilty on all charges, faces sentencing Friday

03:22
By NBC News

What to know about Alex Murdaugh's sentencing

4m ago / 2:13 PM UTC

A look at mysteries that still surround the Murdaugh family

March 3, 202306:10
38m ago / 1:39 PM UTC

South Carolina AG details what worked

Marlene Lenthang and Chantal Da Silva

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson spoke Friday ahead of the sentencing about the moments in the high-profile trial that sealed Murdaugh’s fate.

“That kennel video that no one knew existed until months after the murders occurred, it was basically Paul speaking from beyond the grave. That, yes, Alex Murdaugh was there just moments before Maggie and Paul were brutally murdered. That was a major piece of the state’s case,” he said on NBC's "TODAY" show.

In the case, the state presented the Snapchat video evidence taken from Paul’s cellphone that placed Murdaugh at the estate’s kennels at 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders, countering his denial to investigators that he had last seen his family at dinner time. 

The attorney general said Murdaugh himself was the “biggest piece of evidence.”

“When he took the stand, I think that was fatal for him ultimately,” Wilson said.

Click here to read the full article

38m ago / 1:39 PM UTC

Timeline of the case

38m ago / 1:39 PM UTC

South Carolina AG speaks out on Alex Murdaugh verdict

March 3, 202304:29