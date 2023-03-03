Alex Murdaugh sentencing live updates: Disgraced ex-lawyer faces 30 years to life for murdering his wife and younger son

South Carolina AG details what worked

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson spoke Friday ahead of the sentencing about the moments in the high-profile trial that sealed Murdaugh’s fate.

“That kennel video that no one knew existed until months after the murders occurred, it was basically Paul speaking from beyond the grave. That, yes, Alex Murdaugh was there just moments before Maggie and Paul were brutally murdered. That was a major piece of the state’s case,” he said on NBC's "TODAY" show.

In the case, the state presented the Snapchat video evidence taken from Paul’s cellphone that placed Murdaugh at the estate’s kennels at 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders, countering his denial to investigators that he had last seen his family at dinner time.

The attorney general said Murdaugh himself was the “biggest piece of evidence.”

“When he took the stand, I think that was fatal for him ultimately,” Wilson said.

