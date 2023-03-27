Nashville school shooting live updates: Six killed, including three children

Jill Biden: 'Our children deserve better'

At an event in Washington on Monday, first lady Jill Biden spoke about the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

“While you’ve been in this room, I don’t know whether you’ve been on your phones, but we just learned about another shooting in Tennessee — a school shooting — and I am truly without words," she told the audience.

"And our children deserve better. And we stand, all of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer," she added.