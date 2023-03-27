Nashville school shooting live updates: Six killed, including three children

What to know about the shooting at The Covenant School
- At least three children and three adults were killed, hospital officials said, and the shooter is also dead, police said
- The school has students from preschool through sixth grade
- The shooter, a female, appears to be a teen, officials said.
Jill Biden: 'Our children deserve better'
At an event in Washington on Monday, first lady Jill Biden spoke about the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.
“While you’ve been in this room, I don’t know whether you’ve been on your phones, but we just learned about another shooting in Tennessee — a school shooting — and I am truly without words," she told the audience.
"And our children deserve better. And we stand, all of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer," she added.
Jill Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'Our children deserve better'March 27, 202301:06
3 children, 3 adults fatally shot by female, who is also dead, officials say
The Nashville school shooter is among the 7 reported dead, according to an official.
The shooter was identified as a female who appeared to be a teen and entered the school through a side entrance, Nashville Metro Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
Officers engaged her in gunfire in an "upper level" part of the school and she was deceased by 10:27 a.m., according to Aaron.
The shooter was armed with two "assault-type" rifles and a handgun.
Police: At least 7 dead in Nashville school shootingMarch 27, 202302:09
Nashville shooting is third school shooting this year
White House briefed on the shooting
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president has been briefed on the deadly school shooting in Nashville.
Hospital spokesperson gives update on death toll
“We can now confirm 3 children and 2 adults from the school shooting were transported to our Adult Emergency Department (2 adults) and (3 children) to the Pediatric Emergency Department at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said. “All 5 patients have been pronounced dead.”
It was not immediately clear if the gunman is part of the five.
FBI joins response
An FBI spokeswoman tells NBC News FBI agents from the Memphis field office have responded to the Nashville school shooting in an assistance role to support Nashville police.
There is no FBI field office in Nashville.