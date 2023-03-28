Nashville school shooting live updates: Families grieve after yesterday’s violence

What to know about the deadly shooting at The Covenant School:
- Police are working to establish a motive in the deadly shooting at the private Christian school. They told NBC News a sense of "resentment" may have played a role
- Surveillance video of the shooter arriving on campus was released late Monday. Police are also expected to release body camera footage from officers who encountered the shooter
- The shooter, who was killed by authorities, was a 28-year-old former student who had detailed maps of the school. Police described the shooter as transgender
- Vigils have been held across Nashville for the victims of the shooting: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, who were all 9 years old, and Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61
Floral tributes left outside Covenant Presbyterian Church
Nashville police release security footage showing shooter entering school
Police in Nashville have released security video showing the shooter arriving on campus at a private Christian school before unleashing terror in an attack that left six people, including three children, dead on Monday.
In the edited security footage, the shooter, identified by police as Audrey Hale, 28, can be seen driving a Honda Fit onto The Covenant School’s campus on Burton Hills Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m., the Nashville police department said in a statement accompanying the video’s release on Monday.
Surveillance video shows shooting suspect inside The Covenant SchoolMarch 28, 202302:10
Around 10 minutes later, surveillance video from inside the school captures the glass in a set of doors shattering before Hale, wearing a vest, camouflaged pants and a red baseball cap turned backward, climbs through one of the door frames.
Vigil held for victims of school shooting in Nashville
Families grieve after deadly shooting as police probe motive
Families in a Nashville school community are grieving Tuesday after a deadly shooting at The Covenant School left three children and three adults dead.
Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, who were all 9 years old, were killed in the shooting, along with Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.
Police are still working to establish a motive in the deadly shooting, but they said a sense of “resentment” might have played a role in the attack.
The shooter, who police identified as Audrey Hale, 28, was fatally shot in an encounter with officers during the shooting.