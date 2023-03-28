Nashville school shooting live updates: Families grieve after yesterday’s violence

A man drops flowers to a makeshift memorial near the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville following Monday's deadly shooting.

Nashville police release security footage showing shooter entering school

Police in Nashville have released security video showing the shooter arriving on campus at a private Christian school before unleashing terror in an attack that left six people, including three children, dead on Monday.

In the edited security footage, the shooter, identified by police as Audrey Hale, 28, can be seen driving a Honda Fit onto The Covenant School’s campus on Burton Hills Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m., the Nashville police department said in a statement accompanying the video’s release on Monday.

Around 10 minutes later, surveillance video from inside the school captures the glass in a set of doors shattering before Hale, wearing a vest, camouflaged pants and a red baseball cap turned backward, climbs through one of the door frames.

