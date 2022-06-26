Nationwide protests go on as supporters and opponents of abortion rights map next moves: Live updates

Angered by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, people hit the streets again Saturday for more raucous of mass protests against a ruling that almost immediately made access to abortions all-but-impossible in half the country.
From Washington, D.C., where the conservatives on the court Friday swept aside a half-century of precedent to do away with the law, all the way to the West Coast, protests broke out.
As several states enacted bans, both supporters and opponents of abortion rights mapped out their next move.
Key highlights:
- Despite two major blows from the Supreme Court over the past week, President Joe Biden does not support expanding the high court, the White House said Saturday.
- U.S. Rep. Mary Miller immediately drew fierce backlash on social media and elsewhere at a Saturday night rally with former President Donald Trump when she credited him for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade calling it a “victory for white life.”
- Two people were arrested Saturday near the Supreme Court on suspicion of destroying property after paint was thrown over the fence by the court building, U.S. Capitol Police tweeted.
Fire at Colorado Christian pregnancy services center investigated as arson
A fire at a Longmont, Colorado, Christian organization that provides pregnancy services early Saturday is being investigated as arson and the FBI has joined the probe, officials said.
The fire shortly after 3 a.m. at Life Choices, which calls itself a Christ-centered ministry, caused fire and heavy smoke damage, Longmont Public Safety said in a statement.
Photos posted by the department showed a spray-painted message: “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.”
Life Choices did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its website advertises support for people facing unplanned pregnancies.
The public safety department said Saturday that the FBI has joined the investigation. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had guaranteed the right to abortion in the U.S. Abortion is legal in Colorado. State law legalized it in 1967, and earlier this year Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a law that codified the right to have an abortion in the state.
Rep. Miller thanks Trump for ‘victory for white life,’ campaign says she misread remarks
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller immediately drew fierce backlash on social media and elsewhere at a Saturday night rally with former President Donald Trump when she credited him for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade calling it a “victory for white life.”
But Miller’s campaign said Saturday night that the congresswoman misread prepared remarks at a rally that Trump held for her in Mendon, Illinois.
“You can clearly see she is reading off a piece of paper, she meant to say ‘right to life,’” Miller spokesman Isaiah Wartman said.
Miller, R-Illinois, later tweeted: “I will always defend the RIGHT TO LIFE!”
Rhode Island officer arrested in alleged assault of Senate opponent at abortion rally
An off-duty Rhode Island police officer who was running for state Senate was arrested on an assault charge after allegedly attacking his female opponent during an abortion rights protest Friday night.
Providence police patrolman Jeann Lugo, 35, was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, state police said Saturday. Lugo turned himself in, was arraigned and released, it said.
Jennifer Rourke, who is running for the state’s 29th District, said she had finished speaking at a rally outside the state house in Providence on Friday when she was attacked by Lugo.