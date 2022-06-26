Nationwide protests go on as supporters and opponents of abortion rights map next moves: Live updates

Fire at Colorado Christian pregnancy services center investigated as arson

A fire at a Longmont, Colorado, Christian organization that provides pregnancy services early Saturday is being investigated as arson and the FBI has joined the probe, officials said.

The fire shortly after 3 a.m. at Life Choices, which calls itself a Christ-centered ministry, caused fire and heavy smoke damage, Longmont Public Safety said in a statement.

Photos posted by the department showed a spray-painted message: “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.”

Life Choices did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its website advertises support for people facing unplanned pregnancies.

The public safety department said Saturday that the FBI has joined the investigation. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had guaranteed the right to abortion in the U.S. Abortion is legal in Colorado. State law legalized it in 1967, and earlier this year Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a law that codified the right to have an abortion in the state.