Police and protesters continued to clash in cities across the country on Saturday as thousands descended onto the streets, calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis.
Many protesters in Minneapolis remained defiant, ignoring a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday, and law enforcement officers responded with a show of force in an attempt to disperse otherwise peaceful crowds.
Curfews were also put in place in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County. But they largely went ignored, with tens of thousands of people spilling on to the streets.
Hundreds of demonstrators also assembled near the Justice Department headquarters in Washington D.C., before later moving towards the White House, where they faced off with shield-carrying police, some mounted on horseback.
Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police, and stop violence, governors and state officials said.
Live Blog
Crowds hit with tear gas in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Demonstrations appeared to get rowdier in downtown Las Vegas Saturday as the night unfolded.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., many demonstrators set off fireworks near the federal courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard. About a block down the same street, a group of looters appeared to break into a pawn shop.
Demonstrators in other locations reported that police cars windows were being smashed. Police officers in riot gear rushed down the streets, setting off flash bangs. Officers released tear gas into the air.
"I’m a peaceful protester and I don’t know why I’m getting hit with tear gas,” said Ace Michaud, 35.
He was marching with other demonstrators near the Fremont Street Experience when he heard a smashing sound and saw gas.
“It was everywhere," he said.
Man points hunting bow at Salt Lake City protesters
A man armed with a hunting bow pointed the weapon at protesters in Salt Lake City on Saturday and police said he'll be facing charges.
"So we have identified the subject in the video and will be screening charges on him for his part in the unrest," according to a police statement. "We are aware of the incident because of the video that was shared with us and that will be part of the evidence."
Video posted to Twitter appeared to show protesters rushing the man and disarming him before he could fire it.
Video shows man disarming person with stolen Seattle police rifle
Dramatic video showed an armed man disarming an apparent protester who had a stolen Seattle police rifle taken after police vehicles were burned Saturday.
Two rifles were stolen from Seattle police patrol cars that were burned amid the chaos, and both were recovered by a security guard working with a Q13 Fox News reporter, police said in a tweet.
The video from KOMO shows a man with what appeared to be a handgun taking the rifle from a bandanna-masked man, and then releasing the magazine. A Seattle police spokeswoman confirmed that rifle was one of the two stolen from the SPD vehicles, but did not confirm who disarmed the man.
The reporter, Brandi Kruse, tweeted that "our security guard felt that the public was in danger" and took the rifle from what she described as a rioter and disabled it.
Seattle police tweeted their thanks to the man for "safely recovering both rifles and potentially saving lives." One rifle had been fired but police said there were no reports of injury and they were unsure who fired it. Kruse tweeted that a person took the rifle and fired into vehicles, but no one appeared hurt.
Police said no arrests had been made.
California governor declares state of emergency in L.A. County, sends in National Guard
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County and deployed the National Guard as tensions between protesters and police flared.
Up to 1,000 troops were expected to arrive in the LA-area by midnight, NBC Los Angeles reported.
"Whether you wear a badge or whether you hold a sign, I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and step back for a moment," Mayor Garcetti said during a Saturday press conference. "To allow our firefighters to put out the flames. To allow our peace officers to re-establish some order. And, to let them protect your rights to be out there."
Businesses in popular shopping sections of L.A., including near Melrose Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, were looted throughout the day and into the night.
A citywide curfew was imposed Saturday starting at 8 p.m. but thousands of people ignored the order.