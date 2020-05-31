Thousands gather at London protest

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police and protesters continued to clash in cities across the country on Saturday as thousands descended onto the streets, calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis.

Many protesters in Minneapolis remained defiant, ignoring a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday, and law enforcement officers responded with a show of force in an attempt to disperse otherwise peaceful crowds.

Curfews were also put in place in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County. But they largely went ignored, with tens of thousands of people spilling on to the streets.

Hundreds of demonstrators also assembled near the Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C., before later moving towards the White House, where they faced off with shield-carrying police, some mounted on horseback.

Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police and stop violence, governors and state officials said.

