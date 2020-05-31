Police and protesters continued to clash in cities across the country on Saturday as thousands descended onto the streets, calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis.
Many protesters in Minneapolis remained defiant, ignoring a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday, and law enforcement officers responded with a show of force in an attempt to disperse otherwise peaceful crowds.
Curfews were also put in place in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County. But they largely went ignored, with tens of thousands of people spilling on to the streets.
Hundreds of demonstrators also assembled near the Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C., before later moving towards the White House, where they faced off with shield-carrying police, some mounted on horseback.
Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police and stop violence, governors and state officials said.
Live Blog
Thousands gather at London protest
Thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd on Sunday, as demonstrators clapped and waved placards as they offered support to U.S. protestors.
The crowd gathered despite U.K. government rules barring large crowds gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social media posts show a number of protests have been planned for the coming week in the U.K.’s capital city.
Even so, the protests do not originate from the official Black Lives Matter U.K. group, which said on Twitter that while the coalition "stands in solidarity with all those whose hearts feel broken," it is still "discussing the implications of calling a mass march in the middle of a pandemic that is killing us the most."
At least 27 protestors arrested on Saturday night in Seattle
At least 27 people have been arrested while protesting in Seattle on Saturday night, the city's police chief said in a news release Sunday.
The alleged offenses varied from assault to arson, destruction and looting, Chief Carmen Best said.
“In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd we all are rightfully angry, sad, frustrated, and heartbroken,” Best said.
She added that while the protest began peacefully at noon on Saturday, they became increasingly violent as the afternoon went on, "due to the actions of some groups who wanted to take advantage of this situation."
Target announces temporary store closures in Minnesota, other states
Target said Saturday it's closing 70 of its stores in Minnesota because of the protests over the death of George Floyd.
It is also closing stores in other states, including California, Illinois, New York and Oregon among others.
"We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."
It said employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations, the company added.
13 Philadelphia Police officers injured in protests
Philadelphia Police said 13 of its officers have been injured as the result of violence that broke out during protests sparked by George Floyd's death.
It said seven of the officers sustained chemical burns to their faces, two had head injuries and four were left with injuries to their extremities.
All were treated at area hospitals, the police force said.
San Francisco mayor announces curfew
San Francisco's mayor has said the city will be implementing a curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
"To be clear, this is the last thing I want to do as a mayor," London Breed said in a briefing. "I want peace. I want protest. But I don't want the kind of violence and crime we see playing itself across the streets of our city to continue."
Encouraging the city's residents to stay at home, she said those from out town should go back to their homes.
St. Louis County PD shares photos of damage at Ferguson police station
Police officers kneel during rally in Coral Gables, Florida
Iran's foreign minister criticizes U.S. over death
Iran's foreign minister has criticized the U.S. over the death of George Floyd.
“Some don’t think #BlackLivesMatter,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. “To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism.”
The tweet also featured a screenshot of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement from 2018, addressing protests in Iran, but with elements crossed out and replaced to include references to the ongoing protests in the U.S.
U.S. police failing to respect right to peaceful protest: Amnesty International
U.S. police across the country are failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, rights group Amnesty International warned Saturday, adding that this was exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters.
“In city after city, we are witnessing actions that could be considered unnecessary or excessive force," said Rachel Ward, national director of research at Amnesty International USA. "We call for an immediate end to any excessive use of force and for law enforcement to ensure and protect the legal right to protest.”
She added that the use of heavy-duty riot gear and military-grade weapons and equipment to police largely peaceful demonstrations may intimidate protesters who are practicing their right to peaceful assembly.
“Equipping officers in a manner more appropriate for a battlefield may put them in the mindset that confrontation and conflict are inevitable,” she said.
Crowds hit with tear gas in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Demonstrations appeared to get rowdier in downtown Las Vegas Saturday as the night unfolded.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., many demonstrators set off fireworks near the federal courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard. About a block down the same street, a group of looters appeared to break into a pawn shop.
Demonstrators in other locations reported that police cars windows were being smashed. Police officers in riot gear rushed down the streets, setting off flash bangs. Officers released tear gas into the air.
"I’m a peaceful protester and I don’t know why I’m getting hit with tear gas,” said Ace Michaud, 35.
He was marching with other demonstrators near the Fremont Street Experience when he heard a smashing sound and saw gas.
“It was everywhere," he said.
Man points hunting bow at Salt Lake City protesters
A man armed with a hunting bow pointed the weapon at protesters in Salt Lake City on Saturday and police said he'll be facing charges.
"So we have identified the subject in the video and will be screening charges on him for his part in the unrest," according to a police statement. "We are aware of the incident because of the video that was shared with us and that will be part of the evidence."
Video posted to Twitter appeared to show protesters rushing the man and disarming him before he could fire it.