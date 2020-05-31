Saturday night’s protests capped three days of more than 100 demonstrations around the country over the death of George Floyd, with some turning into clashes between protesters and police.
Many protesters in Minneapolis remained defiant, ignoring an 8 p.m. curfew, and law enforcement officers responded with a show of force in an attempt to disperse otherwise peaceful crowds. In cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, thousands assembled and some of the demonstrations turned violent.
Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin have all activated their state National Guards to maintain order, assist police and stop violence, governors and state officials said.
Live Blog
Detroit implements Sunday curfew as weekend protest arrests top 100
Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city will be under a curfew Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. as officials anticipate another night of protests.
“People cannot be on public streets or in public areas” during those hours, Duggan said at a press conference, according to NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV.
84 people were arrested on Saturday night and 60 people were arrested on Friday night during protests, WDIV reported.
Volunteers gather across the nation to clean up cities after protests
Volunteers gathered across the nation to clean up their prospective cities after the George Floyd protests. Steve Patterson reports from Minneapolis on the aftermath of the protests.
Philadelphia prepares to lock down Center City
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney plans to extend the city's curfew and impose a lockdown on the City Center area of downtown in an effort to prevent further looting and destruction.
The city saw at least nine fires and 109 arrests around the city Saturday night into Sunday morning as protesters demonstrated against police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, according to NBC Philadelphia.
"We're locking down Center City today and tonight and probably extend the curfew," Kenney told the station Sunday.
Groups of people were seen carrying armloads of merchandise from businesses in Port Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Businesses were asked to help close early to help enforce the city's 8 p.m. curfew as looting continues to hit the area, NBC Philadelphia reported.
ANALYSIS: Trump envisioned 'American carnage.' Now, he's got it.
WASHINGTON — American carnage isn't just one of President Donald Trump's catchphrases anymore.
When Trump first addressed the nation as its president on Jan. 20, 2017, he depicted the nation's cities as domestic combat zones and declared "this American carnage stops right here and stops right now."
Back then, it was hyperbole at best. But it's become reality on his watch, and he has encouraged further violence.
More than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives, and another 40 million have lost their livelihoods, amid a coronavirus pandemic to which Trump was slow to react. Against that backdrop, cities across the country are now combustible cauldrons of fear, anger, fire and tear gas as Trump has responded to the violence with threats and little evidence of understanding its cause.
YouTuber Jake Paul says he wasn't looting after viral video shows him at vandalized Arizona mall
YouTuber Jake Paul released a statement on Sunday after footage of him at a looted Arizona mall surfaced amid claims he and his friends were among those doing the looting.
"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said in a statement.
Paul said he and his friends spent the day joining in peaceful protests of "one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen," according to the statement.
Opinion: George Floyd couldn't breathe. We protest because now all of Black America can't either.
George Floyd should have been alive today. George Floyd would have been alive today if his humanity was recognized, valued and respected. George Floyd should have been protected by those who swore an oath to uphold the law and help the communities they serve. George Floyd is no longer with us because even in the middle of a global pandemic, police brutality has not ceased, writes Rev. Al Sharpton for NBC News THINK.
COVID-19 is ravaging us, making it difficult to breathe, and yet systemic racism has been tightening its grip on our throats for years, Sharpton writes. Racism is trauma, passed from generation to generation. Enough is enough.
Trump says he will designate Antifa a terrorist organization as GOP points fingers at extremists
President Donald Trump tweeted that he was designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.
That followed Trump and Attorney General William Barr earlier pointing to anti-fascist organizers and anarchists as culprits behind the violent protests following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Trump says protest vandalism fault of 'radical left-wing groups'May 30, 202007:36
Others said right-wing extremists such as Boogaloo followers, who hope to bring about a second Civil War, were pushing for such uprising in the protests.
Illinois activates National Guard after protests leave six shot, one dead
The Illinois National Guard has been activated to “support” Chicago amid continued protests that led to 240 arrests, six people shot and one death, the Illinois governor and Chicago mayor announced on Sunday.
“At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.
The news come after the mayor put Chicago under a curfew on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. “until further notice."
Lightfoot said on Twitter she requested “a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police.”