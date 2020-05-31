Volunteers gather across the nation to clean up cities after protests

SEE NEW POSTS

Philadelphia prepares to lock down Center City Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney plans to extend the city's curfew and impose a lockdown on the City Center area of downtown in an effort to prevent further looting and destruction. The city saw at least nine fires and 109 arrests around the city Saturday night into Sunday morning as protesters demonstrated against police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, according to NBC Philadelphia. "We're locking down Center City today and tonight and probably extend the curfew," Kenney told the station Sunday. Groups of people were seen carrying armloads of merchandise from businesses in Port Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Businesses were asked to help close early to help enforce the city's 8 p.m. curfew as looting continues to hit the area, NBC Philadelphia reported. To facilitate the cleanup and further emergency responses if needed, all streets in Center City are closed. The closure area runs from Vine Street to South Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River. The closure continues until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oCCPp39Ahk — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) May 31, 2020







ANALYSIS: Trump envisioned 'American carnage.' Now, he's got it. Secret Service and park police face off with protesters outside of the White House on May 30, 2020. Eric Baradat / AFP - Getty Images WASHINGTON — American carnage isn't just one of President Donald Trump's catchphrases anymore. When Trump first addressed the nation as its president on Jan. 20, 2017, he depicted the nation's cities as domestic combat zones and declared "this American carnage stops right here and stops right now." Back then, it was hyperbole at best. But it's become reality on his watch, and he has encouraged further violence. More than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives, and another 40 million have lost their livelihoods, amid a coronavirus pandemic to which Trump was slow to react. Against that backdrop, cities across the country are now combustible cauldrons of fear, anger, fire and tear gas as Trump has responded to the violence with threats and little evidence of understanding its cause. Read the full analysis here.







YouTuber Jake Paul says he wasn't looting after viral video shows him at vandalized Arizona mall Jake Paul attends an event in Los Angeles on May 8, 2019. Rich Fury / Getty Images file YouTuber Jake Paul released a statement on Sunday after footage of him at a looted Arizona mall surfaced amid claims he and his friends were among those doing the looting. "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said in a statement. Paul said he and his friends spent the day joining in peaceful protests of "one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen," according to the statement. Read the full story here.







Photos: See the fire and fury in protests across America Fury sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody spawned massive protests and chaos across the country over the weekend. See the full photo gallery here. A protester stands on top of a damaged police car in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on May 30, 2020. Brock Stoneham / NBC News







Opinion: George Floyd couldn't breathe. We protest because now all of Black America can't either. George Floyd should have been alive today. George Floyd would have been alive today if his humanity was recognized, valued and respected. George Floyd should have been protected by those who swore an oath to uphold the law and help the communities they serve. George Floyd is no longer with us because even in the middle of a global pandemic, police brutality has not ceased, writes Rev. Al Sharpton for NBC News THINK. COVID-19 is ravaging us, making it difficult to breathe, and yet systemic racism has been tightening its grip on our throats for years, Sharpton writes. Racism is trauma, passed from generation to generation. Enough is enough. Read Sharpton's full opinion piece here.







Illinois activates National Guard after protests leave six shot, one dead The Illinois National Guard has been activated to "support" Chicago amid continued protests that led to 240 arrests, six people shot and one death, the Illinois governor and Chicago mayor announced on Sunday. "At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe," Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. The news come after the mayor put Chicago under a curfew on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. "until further notice." Lightfoot said on Twitter she requested "a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police." At the request of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/kmQMIz3uQM — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 31, 2020






