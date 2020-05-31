Myrtle Beach mayor declares civil emergency after threat to police department

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Saturday night’s protests capped three days of more than 100 demonstrations around the country over the death of George Floyd, with some turning into clashes between protesters and police.

Many protesters in Minneapolis remained defiant, ignoring an 8 p.m. curfew, and law enforcement officers responded with a show of force in an attempt to disperse otherwise peaceful crowds. In cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, thousands assembled and some of the demonstrations turned violent.

Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin have all activated their state National Guards to maintain order, assist police and stop violence, governors and state officials said.

