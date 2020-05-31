SEE NEW POSTS

Why are you rallying for George Floyd? A demonstrator during a rally near the White House in protest over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020. Eric Thayer / Reuters Since George Floyd, a black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis last week, there has been nationwide outrage, with more than 100 protests, rallies and vigils across the country. NBC News wants to hear from black men and women about this moment in history: Why are you walking for George Floyd? What does it mean to you to rally? And what motivated you to join the protests? Tell us in the form below and please submit a photo. We'll select a sampling of the responses and publish them. Click here to make a submission.







'Shame on you': NFL's Roger Goodell slammed for statement on George Floyd protests NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference in New York in 2014. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images file NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being slammed for a statement he issued Saturday in response to the death in police custody of George Floyd and the protests that have followed across the country. "The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said Saturday, five days after Floyd's death. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel." Director Ava DuVernay, an ardent critic of the NFL, said the statement was hollow and disingenuous. "Shame on you. This is beyond hollow + disingenuous," she tweeted. "This is a lie. Your actions show who you are. You've done nothing but the exact opposite of what you describe here. Keep Mr. Floyd's name out of your mouth. Shame on you + the 'consultants' of this travesty of an organization." Michael Shawn-Dugar, a writer for The Athletic, said, "Colin Kaepernick asked the NFL to care about the lives of black people and they banned him from their platform." Read the full story here.







Protests continue to spread throughout the country







Arizona governor issues statewide curfew for the entire week Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday imposed a weeklong, statewide curfew after a night of intense protests in the state. Ducey issued a declaration of emergency that includes an 8 p.m. curfew, effective Sunday night and into the week, according to the governor's Twitter account. The order gives police an "additional tool" and will equip them to arrest protesters who plan to cause damage. "Today's declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state," Ducey said. This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we've seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020







Lawmakers say Trump's comments worsening a bad situation President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on May 30, 2020. Alex Brandon / AP Democratic and Republican officials said Sunday that President Donald Trump's inflammatory tweets were unhelpful amid the weekend's protests. "He should just stop talking," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union. "This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet." "Or, if you can't be silent, if there's somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it and at least says the right things," she added. "Because he is making it worse." Read the full story here.







Los Angeles extends curfew for another night Los Angeles will be under curfew for a second night as city officials announced Sunday that it would extend its 8 p.m. restriction. The city advised all residents to stay inside except those going to and from work and anyone seeking or giving emergency care, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's official Twitter account. Los Angeles faced a fourth night of intense protest Saturday, as demonstrators overtook buses and multiple police cars were set on fire. A curfew will be in place tonight citywide, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All Angelenos should remain inside tonight, with the exception of first responders, people going to and from work, and anyone seeking or giving emergency care. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 31, 2020







European soccer stars use goal celebrations to pay tribute to George Floyd English star Sancho of @BlackYellow and French striker Thuram of @borussia_en use goal celebrations to pay tribute to George Floyd (video) https://t.co/1PNTAIsmNV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 31, 2020







Myrtle Beach mayor declares civil emergency after threat to police department Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune declared a civil emergency Sunday after officials said a violent threat was made in relation to the protests following George Floyd's death. The city announced the cancellation of a 1 p.m. protest and imposed a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday, forcing city businesses to close. The decision was made after officials received information about a "credible threat" against the local police department, according to NBC affiliate WMBF. @MyrtleBeachGov declared a civil emergency following threatened violence relating to protests over the death of George Floyd.

There is a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All city businesses, except accommodations, must close by 6 p.m. tonight. pic.twitter.com/ateKfoGmUB — Myrtle Beach Chamber (@MBAChamber) May 31, 2020



There is a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All city businesses, except accommodations, must close by 6 p.m. tonight. pic.twitter.com/ateKfoGmUB — Myrtle Beach Chamber (@MBAChamber) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Washington cleans up in the aftermath of protests A man cleans a wall of graffiti after a night of demonstrations in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Tom Brenner / Reuters






