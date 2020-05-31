Philadelphia community comes out to clean up amid looting

SEE NEW POSTS

Federal officer killed in Oakland during George Floyd protest identified Authorities on Sunday identified a contract federal officer who was shot to death in Oakland last week while working security during a protest over the killing of George Floyd. The FBI's San Francisco field office said in a statement that the officer, Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died after someone fired at him from a vehicle. A second officer who was with Underwood was injured in the Friday night shooting at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland, the FBI said. That officer has not been identified nor have any suspects. The officers were working for the Federal Protective Service, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security that tries to prevent terrorists and other criminals from targeting government infrastructure. The FBI said it has not determined a motive for the shooting. Read the full story here







Looting in Santa Monica, California, city extends curfew The city of Santa Monica, California, famed for its beaches and pier, became the scene of looting Sunday amid another day of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. News helicopter footage showed people looting stores before being chased away by police. People also broke into a large mall, and then ran out with arms full of merchandise. There were reports that protesters condemned looters during the day, chanting "shame! shame!" At least one car was seen leaving the scene of looting with its license plate covered, apparently so it could not be identified. When a passing bicyclist ripped the covering off, a man got out and punched him. Santa Monica extended its curfew for a second night, from 4 p.m. through Monday morning. Santa Monica stores looted as protest underway May 31, 2020 07:16







Why are you rallying for George Floyd? A demonstrator during a rally near the White House in protest over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020. Eric Thayer / Reuters Since George Floyd, a black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis last week, there has been nationwide outrage, with more than 100 protests, rallies and vigils across the country. NBC News wants to hear from black men and women about this moment in history: Why are you walking for George Floyd? What does it mean to you to rally? And what motivated you to join the protests? Tell us in the form below and please submit a photo. We'll select a sampling of the responses and publish them. Click here to make a submission.







'Shame on you': NFL's Roger Goodell slammed for statement on George Floyd protests NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference in New York in 2014. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images file NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being slammed for a statement he issued Saturday in response to the death in police custody of George Floyd and the protests that have followed across the country. "The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said Saturday, five days after Floyd's death. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel." Director Ava DuVernay, an ardent critic of the NFL, said the statement was hollow and disingenuous. "Shame on you. This is beyond hollow + disingenuous," she tweeted. "This is a lie. Your actions show who you are. You've done nothing but the exact opposite of what you describe here. Keep Mr. Floyd's name out of your mouth. Shame on you + the 'consultants' of this travesty of an organization." Michael Shawn-Dugar, a writer for The Athletic, said, "Colin Kaepernick asked the NFL to care about the lives of black people and they banned him from their platform." Read the full story here.







Protests continue to spread throughout the country







Arizona governor issues statewide curfew for the entire week Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday imposed a weeklong, statewide curfew after a night of intense protests in the state. Ducey issued a declaration of emergency that includes an 8 p.m. curfew, effective Sunday night and into the week, according to the governor's Twitter account. The order gives police an "additional tool" and will equip them to arrest protesters who plan to cause damage. "Today's declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state," Ducey said. This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we've seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020







Lawmakers say Trump's comments worsening a bad situation President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on May 30, 2020. Alex Brandon / AP Democratic and Republican officials said Sunday that President Donald Trump's inflammatory tweets were unhelpful amid the weekend's protests. "He should just stop talking," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union. "This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet." "Or, if you can't be silent, if there's somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it and at least says the right things," she added. "Because he is making it worse." Read the full story here.







Los Angeles extends curfew for another night Los Angeles will be under curfew for a second night as city officials announced Sunday that it would extend its 8 p.m. restriction. The city advised all residents to stay inside except those going to and from work and anyone seeking or giving emergency care, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's official Twitter account. Los Angeles faced a fourth night of intense protest Saturday, as demonstrators overtook buses and multiple police cars were set on fire. A curfew will be in place tonight citywide, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All Angelenos should remain inside tonight, with the exception of first responders, people going to and from work, and anyone seeking or giving emergency care. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 31, 2020






