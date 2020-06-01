SEE NEW POSTS

Message from Minneapolis protester: 'Silence can be powerful.' MINNEAPOLIS — As protesters returned to the streets of Minneapolis Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, one of them offered a message that was in contrast to the sometimes violent confrontation that has rocked cities across the United States. "This is a peaceful protest," said Jasmine Howell 27. "Silence can be powerful. That's the message we're trying to portray as far as unity, power and organization." Howell said the group marched through the government center and downtown with a goal of reaching the 35W Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River. Howell said she will not break a curfew that Mayor Jacob Frey imposed Saturday, but she prayed for everybody who does. Howell said she is marching because she believes that all four officers who were fired over the killing of George Floyd should be charged with his murder. Only Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a widely-viewed video with his knee in Floyd's neck, has been arrested. "We need this all done and we're going to keep protesting until there's actually justice served," she said. "That's the biggest message that everybody in this city is trying to prove."







Minnesota AG to join prosecution Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will join the prosecution against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Sunday. "There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable," Freeman said. Chauvin was arrested Friday and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.







Senator says he will try to end transfer of military weapons to police Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted Sunday that he wants to stop the transfer of military equipment to police departments. Police watchdogs have warned for the years about the militarization of police departments. Former President Barack Obama attempted to reform the military-to-police pipeline of equipment. President Donald Trump reversed those efforts in 2017. That included the transfer of heavily armored vehicles. "I will be introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to discontinue the program that transfers military weaponry to local police departments," Schatz tweeted. I will be introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to discontinue the program that transfers military weaponry to local police departments. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 31, 2020







NYPD top terrorism cop says anarchist groups worked to orchestrate damage, violence On Sunday night, New York's top terrorism cop, Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller, detailed his office's analysis and investigation into why the New York City protests have become so violent and damaging at times. "No. 1, before the protests began," Miller said, "organizers of certain anarchist groups set out to raise bail money and people who would be responsible to be raising bail money, they set out to recruit medics and medical teams with gear to deploy in anticipation of violent interactions with police." Miller said that a review of 686 arrests since Thursday found that one of out of seven were from outside New York City, including Iowa, Nevada, Texas and a number of other states. Read the full story here.







Crowds in Washington, D.C., chant 'No justice, no peace' H Street. Huge crowd. We can hear flash bangs or loud fireworks being set off. The crowd is too thick to tell much more. pic.twitter.com/tw9sas8vaR — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 31, 2020







Biden visits protest site, tours damage in Delaware Former Vice President Joe Biden visited the site of George Floyd protests in Delaware on Sunday — just the second time he's been seen in public in more than two months. The apparent Democratic presidential nominee toured stores that had been damaged in the protests with Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and posted video on Instagram posing for pictures with passersby. He also tweeted a picture of himself kneeling and speaking with a young African-American man. They were both wearing face coverings. We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.



As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020 "We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us," the former vice president wrote in a post on Medium. Biden also released a statement just after midnight Sunday morning, calling the protests "right and necessary" while urging peaceful demonstrations over violence. The unannounced visit was the second time Biden has been seen publicly in the past week. He visited a local war memorial in New Castle, Del., on Memorial Day.






