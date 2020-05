SEE NEW POSTS

Customs and Border Protection is deploying agents to confront 'lawless' protesters, acting commissioner says Customs and Border Protection is deploying officers, agents and "aviation assets" across the country to help authorities confront "lawless" protesters, the agency's acting commissioner, Mark Morgan, said Sunday. Morgan said in a tweet that the announcement came after requests from federal, state and local authorities. It wasn't immediately clear where the agency was deploying to or what Morgan meant by "aviation assets." A spokesman didn't respond to a request for clarification. The agency confirmed Friday that it used a drone during protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis to help with "situational awareness" through live video. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the American Civil Liberties Union denounced the agency's use of the aircraft, saying that "no government agency should be facilitating the over-policing of the black community." Morgan said the agency "carries out its mission nationwide, not just at the border."







Federal officer killed in Oakland during George Floyd protest identified Authorities on Sunday identified a contract federal officer who was shot to death in Oakland last week while working security during a protest over the killing of George Floyd. The FBI's San Francisco field office said in a statement that the officer, Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died after someone fired at him from a vehicle. A second officer who was with Underwood was injured in the Friday night shooting at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland, the FBI said. That officer has not been identified nor have any suspects. The officers were working for the Federal Protective Service, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security that tries to prevent terrorists and other criminals from targeting government infrastructure. The FBI said it has not determined a motive for the shooting. Read the full story here







Looting in Santa Monica, California, city extends curfew The city of Santa Monica, California, famed for its beaches and pier, became the scene of looting Sunday amid another day of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. News helicopter footage showed people looting stores before being chased away by police. People also broke into a large mall, and then ran out with arms full of merchandise. There were reports that protesters condemned looters during the day, chanting "shame! shame!" At least one car was seen leaving the scene of looting with its license plate covered, apparently so it could not be identified. When a passing bicyclist ripped the covering off, a man got out and punched him. Santa Monica extended its curfew for a second night, from 4 p.m. through Monday morning. Santa Monica stores looted as protest underway May 31, 2020 07:16







Why are you rallying for George Floyd? A demonstrator during a rally near the White House in protest over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020. Eric Thayer / Reuters Since George Floyd, a black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis last week, there has been nationwide outrage, with more than 100 protests, rallies and vigils across the country. NBC News wants to hear from black men and women about this moment in history: Why are you walking for George Floyd? What does it mean to you to rally? And what motivated you to join the protests? Tell us in the form below and please submit a photo. We'll select a sampling of the responses and publish them. Click here to make a submission.







'Shame on you': NFL's Roger Goodell slammed for statement on George Floyd protests NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference in New York in 2014. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images file NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being slammed for a statement he issued Saturday in response to the death in police custody of George Floyd and the protests that have followed across the country. "The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said Saturday, five days after Floyd's death. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel." Director Ava DuVernay, an ardent critic of the NFL, said the statement was hollow and disingenuous. "Shame on you. This is beyond hollow + disingenuous," she tweeted. "This is a lie. Your actions show who you are. You've done nothing but the exact opposite of what you describe here. Keep Mr. Floyd's name out of your mouth. Shame on you + the 'consultants' of this travesty of an organization." Michael Shawn-Dugar, a writer for The Athletic, said, "Colin Kaepernick asked the NFL to care about the lives of black people and they banned him from their platform." Read the full story here.







Protests continue to spread throughout the country







Arizona governor issues statewide curfew for the entire week Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday imposed a weeklong, statewide curfew after a night of intense protests in the state. Ducey issued a declaration of emergency that includes an 8 p.m. curfew, effective Sunday night and into the week, according to the governor's Twitter account. The order gives police an "additional tool" and will equip them to arrest protesters who plan to cause damage. "Today's declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state," Ducey said. This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we've seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020