Tennessee governor orders National Guard to support Murfreesboro amid protests Tennessee's governor said he backs the mayor of Murfreesboro in imposing a curfew amid violent protests there and said he authorized the National Guard to provide support. Gov. Bill Lee earlier Sunday mobilized the National Guard amid protests. The mayor of Murfreesboro declared a state of emergency and a curfew. I support Mayor McFarland’s 7 p.m. curfew and have authorized both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the National Guard to provide support on the ground in restoring order for the safety of our citizens. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 1, 2020 Murfreesboro police said that they deployed tear gas after protesters blocked an intersection, and that an armored vehicle was vandalized and a brick was thrown through the window or a business. Police said a peaceful protest, held in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, was followed by violence. Share this -







In New York, some police take a knee with protestors New York resident Aleeia Abraham captured a protest on Sunday afternoon at which some officers knelt with protestors. Share this -







Trump was rushed to White House bunker during Friday night D.C. protests Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to the underground bunker at the White House Friday night, as protests outside the building intensified, NBC News has confirmed. A senior administration official told NBC News Sunday that Trump was in the bunker for a “very short period” out of an abundance of caution. Trump was back in his residence within an hour, the official said. The underground location was the same bunker that was used for former Vice President Dick Cheney during September 11, 2001, attacks. The news was first reported by The New York Times. Share this -







Peace versus chaos on the streets: Protesters work to push their message through Many protesters and those leading the marches this past week said that a nonviolent message was key to effectively share their disdain. Yet there is a growing feeling, fed in part by local, state and federal leaders, that there are outside groups attempting to undermine that message or take advantage of it for their own chaotic means. This is a growing frustration for some demonstrators who feel their message is being hijacked and used as cover for more nefarious acts. “People are aware of the fact that there are two different groups out there,” said Jay Maki, 39, a photographer in Minneapolis who went to the protests in his city this week. “And when there is one person in the crowd behind you who throws a bottle at the police, there’s a sense he’s using the other peaceful protesters as a human shield.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Clouds of tear gas drift over protesters in Atlanta RIGHT NOW: Tear gas flying in downtown Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/6kkWBFSeli — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 1, 2020 Share this -







Message from Minneapolis protester: 'Silence can be powerful.' MINNEAPOLIS — As protesters returned to the streets of Minneapolis Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, one of them offered a message that was in contrast to the sometimes violent confrontation that has rocked cities across the United States. “This is a peaceful protest," said Jasmine Howell 27. "Silence can be powerful. That’s the message we’re trying to portray as far as unity, power and organization.” Howell said the group marched through the government center and downtown with a goal of reaching the 35W Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River. Howell said she will not break a curfew that Mayor Jacob Frey imposed Saturday, but she prayed for everybody who does. Howell said she is marching because she believes that all four officers who were fired over the killing of George Floyd should be charged with his murder. Only Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a widely-viewed video with his knee in Floyd's neck, has been arrested. "We need this all done and we’re going to keep protesting until there’s actually justice served," she said. "That’s the biggest message that everybody in this city is trying to prove.” Share this -







Minnesota AG to join prosecution Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will join the prosecution against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Sunday. “There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable,” Freeman said. Chauvin was arrested Friday and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Share this -







Senator says he will try to end transfer of military weapons to police Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted Sunday that he wants to stop the transfer of military equipment to police departments. Police watchdogs have warned for the years about the militarization of police departments. Former President Barack Obama attempted to reform the military-to-police pipeline of equipment. President Donald Trump reversed those efforts in 2017. That included the transfer of heavily armored vehicles. "I will be introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to discontinue the program that transfers military weaponry to local police departments," Schatz tweeted. I will be introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to discontinue the program that transfers military weaponry to local police departments. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 31, 2020 Share this -





