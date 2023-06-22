2023 NBA draft live updates: How to watch, what time it starts and more

Pale pink and picture perfect for Taylor Hendricks Taylor Hendricks, the forward out of UCF, is wearing his heart on the sleeve. The 6-9 Florida native who just wrapped up his freshman year proudly showed off the lining his pale pink suit. The inside featured a collage of images of places he's played and more. Share this -





What are the odds? Yes, you can bet on the outcome of the NBA draft. FanDuel has odds on a variety of picks that highlight just how sure everyone is that San Antonio will take Wembanyama. He is a -50000 favorite, meaning a $10 bet would return... $10.02. The No. 2 pick? Much closer. FanDuel has Brandon Miller as the favorite at -420 followed by Scoot Henderson at +260.





Scoot Henderson comes out bejewled and ready For his draft night look, Scoot Henderson went with a grill as colorful as the jewels on his jacket. The 19-year-old G League Ignite guard is projected to go with the second or third pick Thursday night.





Wembanyama's stats eerily similar to previous Spurs great If likely top draft pick Victor Wembanyama is drafted by the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, he will be the third highly touted big man to be picked by the franchise. San Antonio has held the top pick two other times since joining the NBA in 1976. The team chose franchise-altering big men both times, selecting future Hall of Famers David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan 10 years later. Wembanyama's statistics last season in the French League look strikingly similar to the numbers Duncan posted in his final year at Wake Forest.





A look to make the Wicked Witch of the West green with envy You can take the kid out of Kansas, but you can't take Kansas out of the kid. Jayhawk — and Kansas native — Gradey Dick repped his home state Thursday with a ruby sequined look that would make the Wicked Witch of the West green with envy. "So, I'm from Kansas. Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit," he said of his Oz-inspired look, complete with red soles.





San Antonio draft history: Patience, luck and skill led to titles It'd be hard to find a franchise that's benefited more from the NBA draft than the lucky, patient and talented San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio's five-title run could be traced to its overall No. 1 pick of Navy Lt. David Robinson in 1987, even though he'd be away fulfilling his military duty for two more years. The wait was worth it, as Robinson won the 1989-90 Rookie of the Year Award. He hurt his ankle in 1996-97, and the Spurs tumbled to the bottom of the standings in what turned out to be a stroke of extreme fortune. San Antonio used the overall No. 1 pick of 1997 to snap up Tim Duncan, and he and Robinson led the Spurs to Lawrence O'Brien Trophies in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. When the Spurs weren't drafting at the top of the board, they were picking up Hall of Famers Manu Ginobili (No. 57 in 1999) and Tony Parker (No. 28 in 2001).





Spurs looking for more wins on the floor and at the box office The San Antonio Spurs hope to step up their game in 2023-24, on the hardwood and at the box office. The five-time NBA champs were 25th in the league in attendance this season, selling 16,937 tickets per date. The club was only moderately better in terms of the percentage of tickets sold at 92.3%, which was 22nd in the league. The team sold 2,500 season ticket packages within a day of winning the draft lottery.





Qatar invests $4 billion in owner of Washington Wizards In the midst of an avalanche of trade news, another massive development in the NBA world: The Qatar Investment Authority is investing in the parent company that owns the Washington Wizards, according to the sports-focused business publication Sportico and confirmed by NBC News. A spokesperson for Monumental declined to comment but said the Sportico article was accurate. The $4.05 billion deal reportedly gives the sovereign fund a 5% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the holding company that includes the Wizards, the NHL's Washington Capitals and the WNBA's Washington Mystics. Sportico reported that it is the first time a sovereign fund has invested in major U.S. team sports. The NBA is still reviewing the deal with the Qatar Investment Authority, league spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement to CNBC.





Chris Paul reportedly headed to Golden State In another pre-draft blockbuster, active career assist leader Chris Paul is headed to the Golden State Warriors, according to reports. It was just days ago that the Phoenix Suns dealt Paul to the Washington Wizards, who sent Bradley Beal to the Valley of the Sun. But now the 18-year veteran Paul has been flipped to Golden State for Jordan Poole, ESPN and The Athletic reported. Paul's 11,501 career assists are third all-time, trailing only John Stockton and Jason Kidd. LeBron James is the only other active player with more than 10,000. Paul's arrival in San Francisco would surely lift some playmaking responsibilities from the shoulders of Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point field goals.





Victor Wembanyama 'lucky' to be on San Antonio's radar It's been a rough few years for the San Antonio Spurs, the five-time NBA champs who have been under .500 for four consecutive seasons. Victor Wembanyama has long been projected as this year's top pick, and when San Antonio won the draft lottery last month, the French sensation said he couldn't wait to pack his bags for south Texas. "You know for me, San Antonio is [the] synonym of winning," Wembanyama told reporters yesterday in New York. "I was feeling luck that they got the pick, as a franchise that has that culture, that experience in wining and in making, creating good players. So I really can't wait."





