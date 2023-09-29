NYC flooding live updates: Millions at risk of flooding in tri-state area

What you need to know about the storm hitting the Northeast
- This morning, 23 million people are under flood watches across parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
- Flash flood warnings in effect for parts of Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and New Jersey for flash flooding that was already occurring or imminent.
- By 9:45 a.m. today, most areas around New York City had already eclipsed the 4-inch mark, with some of the highest totals of 6.23 inches and 4.85 inches recorded over parts of southern Brooklyn. Central Park was already up to 3.28 inches with New York's JFK and La Guardia airports up to 4.22 inches and 3.3 inches, respectively.
Metro-North commuter trains in and out of Manhattan washed out
The heavy rains washed out a major commuter rail service connecting Manhattan to suburbs north of the city, officials said.
Metro-North Railroad riders can jump on northbound Hudson Line service in the Bronx if they can get to the Yankees—East 153rd Street Station, near Yankee Stadium.
Northbound Harlem Line service could still be used by riders who can get to the Wakefield Station in the Bronx, which is an 8-minute walk from the closest subway at the Wakefield 241st Street Station on the 2 line.
Video shows waterfalls in Brooklyn subway station
The videos show flooding at the Grand Army Plaza station.
Video shows completely submerged road and sidewalk in Brooklyn
Historic flooding possible in New York City
Twenty-three million people were under flood watches across parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut on Friday morning with flash flood warnings in effect for parts of Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and New Jersey.
In some places, flooding was already occurring or imminent and causing severe delays to the subway system in New York City and other travel in the area.
The rain is not expected to let up after the morning hours, and the Northeast could see potentially historic amounts of rainfall Friday into Saturday morning.
New York City’s rainfall total will likely rank in the top 5 for wettest Septembers on record. If New York City picks up more than 7.13 inches of rain over the 24-hour period on Friday, it will eclipse the record rainfall that fell from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, 2021.
Video shows floodwater streaming out of walls in New York City subway
Governor declares state of emergency for New York City and surrounding areas
New York officials to brief the media
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders are expected to brief on the storm's damage and ongoing flooding in the area.
Flash flooding warning for parts of NYC and Long Island
Roof collapses, flooding and every NYC subway line affected
New York City first responders are responding to calls of minor roof collapses, flooded basements with people inside of them, and numerous cars stalled out on flooded roads with people inside them citywide but particularly in parts of Brooklyn and Queens but there are no fatalities so far, a senior NYC official says.
Right now, FDNY and NYPD are handling the situation and feel like they are getting to the calls quickly given the weather situation — but the rain is continuing, the official said.
Every single subway line is affected, according to the MTA with significant flooding on some of the lines.