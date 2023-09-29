NYC flooding live updates: Millions at risk of flooding in tri-state area

Metro-North commuter trains in and out of Manhattan washed out

The heavy rains washed out a major commuter rail service connecting Manhattan to suburbs north of the city, officials said.

Metro-North Railroad riders can jump on northbound Hudson Line service in the Bronx if they can get to the Yankees—East 153rd Street Station, near Yankee Stadium.

Northbound Harlem Line service could still be used by riders who can get to the Wakefield Station in the Bronx, which is an 8-minute walk from the closest subway at the Wakefield 241st Street Station on the 2 line.