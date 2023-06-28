Poor air quality live updates: Chicago and Detroit smothered by Canadian wildfire smoke

Millions of people were waking up Wednesday to poor air quality as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets Chicago, Detroit and much of the Great Lakes region.
Chicago and Detroit were among the top three cities with the worst air quality in the world as of Wednesday morning, according to tracking service IQAir.com.
Parts of the U.S. have repeatedly suffered poor air quality due to the smoke from wildfires in Canada in recent weeks.
What to know about air quality concerns
- The ongoing wildfires in Canada are expected to bring poor air quality to parts of the U.S. for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
- The weather service issued air quality alerts for northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and all of southeast Michigan for Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Around 92 million people in the U.S. were under air quality alerts as of late Tuesday.
Residents warned of air quality concerns in Michigan
Resident of Michigan have been warned that air quality across the state is being impacted by the wildfire smoke from Canada.
Air quality alerts have been issued "ranging from moderate to hazardous on the air quality index," Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy warned on its website.
"Residents in impacted areas should be aware and take steps to limit exposure when possible," it said.
New York expecting air quality to deteriorate, Hochul says
New York is expecting to see the air quality in the state deteriorate today and Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
An air quality health advisory for fine particulate matter was issued on Tuesday for Western New York, Central New York, and Eastern Lake Ontario for Wednesday, with additional impacts expected Thursday, her office announced.
“Smoke from Canadian wildfires is forecasted to significantly impact air quality across New York,” Hochul said. “We continue to closely monitor conditions and will be distributing masks in regions impacted by the smoke. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay up to date on the latest information and take appropriate steps to protect their health.”
Hochul directed the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to alert impacted communities via a wireless emergency alert system in the event that ‘Very Unhealthy’ or ‘Hazardous’ levels are reached, her office said.
Transportation agencies and authorities have also been directed to provide warnings on public transportation and on variable message signs along roadways, with N-95 style masks to be available to New Yorkers statewide, it said.
Photo: Wildfire smoke shrouds Wrigley Field
Fans watch a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs as smoke from the Canadian wildfires shrouds Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday.
Poor air quality could last for days
The northern part of the U.S. near the Great Lakes could have poor air quality for “the next few days” thanks to a low-pressure system, the National Weather Service warned Tuesday.
The forecast area of low pressure “will tap the ongoing wildfire smoke of south central Canada, sending it southward in the counter clockwise flow,” the weather service said in a forecast discussion.
Health officials in affected areas issued air quality alerts Tuesday. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an air quality alert until midnight Wednesday night, and Wisconsin’s air quality advisory lasts until Thursday at noon.
Millions of people will be waking up Wednesday to poor air quality as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket Chicago, Detroit and much of the Great Lakes region.
Detroit had the second worst air quality in the world, second only to Dubai, as of early Wednesday morning, according to tracking service IQAir.com. Chicago had the third worst air quality.
Meanwhile, major Canadian city Toronto, which is about 230 miles northeast of Detroit, had the fourth worst air quality conditions in the world, according to IQAir.com.
The situation prompted the National Weather Service to issue air quality alerts for northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and all of southeast Michigan for Tuesday and Wednesday.