Poor air quality live updates: Smoke from Canadian wildfires has 'no end' in sight as South swelters

Millions of people across the country continue to face extreme weather as Canadian wildfires shroud the American Midwest and Northeast in smoke, while the South swelters under a dangerous heatwave.
The National Weather Service said there appeared to be "no end" in sight for the wildfire smoke that has been enveloping swathes of the U.S. Meanwhile, it warned that the "dangerous heat" in the South would continue to expand east, bringing the "most significant heat of the season thus far" to some areas outside Texas.
The latest on extreme weather in the U.S.
- Chicago had the worst air quality in the world early Thursday morning, according to online tracker IQAir.com.
- Around 127 million people were under air quality alerts, and 79 million more under heat alerts Wednesday evening, according to the NBC News Weather Unit.
- Dangerous heat continues to expand through the Lower Mississippi Valley and Mid-South and into the Southeast through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
- Many areas outside Texas are expected to face their most significant heat of the season thus far, with some relief expected this weekend for parts of Texas, the Lower Mississippi Valley, and Mid-South.
Extreme temperatures have already taken a toll, data shows
The blistering triple-digit temperatures across Texas this week have the state rivaling the hottest locations on the planet, including the Sahara Desert and parts of the Persian Gulf.
Texas has for weeks been baking under a severe, early season heat wave that is now spreading into the Lower Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast.
Over the past week, several cities in Texas, including San Angelo and Del Rio, have hit or surpassed 110 degrees Fahrenheit — temperatures that are more common at this time of year in parts of northern Africa and the Middle East.
The extreme temperatures have already taken a toll. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the rate of emergency department visits attributed to heat last week were about 30% higher compared to the same time last year.
Parts of Texas could see 'slight relief' this weekend
The dangerous heat that has plagued the South is expected to expand east through the Lower Mississippi Valley and Mid-South and into the Southeast through Friday, the National Weather Service said.
For many outside of Texas, rising temperatures threaten to bring the "most significant heat of the season thus far."
Parts of Texas, the Lower Mississippi Valley and Mid-South could see "slight relief," however, as temperatures "trend down to near normal values," the weather service said.
Haze from Canadian wildfires blanketed the downtown Pittsburgh skyline Wednesday.
