Protests and celebration as Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Live updates

Protests and celebrations erupted in cities across the country overnight after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion in the United States.
As states began to enact abortion bans and clinics stopped offering the procedure, large crowds gathered in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, some jubilant, others dismayed at the decision that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.
Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue.
Key highlights:
- President Joe Biden called it a “sad day” for the U.S. and said it would be up to voters in November to select candidates who would protect a host of rights — not just abortion but marriage equality and the right to contraception.
- Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested they were misled by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two key votes in the decision to overturn Roe.
Athletes react to abortion decision
U.S. national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe expressed her anger Friday over the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation.
“I think the cruelty is the point because this is not pro life by any means,” said Rapinoe, who was close to tears at times as she expressed her outrage.
The always outspoken Rapinoe was joined by some of the country’s leading sports figures in publicly sharing their dismay, anger and concern after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that the ruling was about “ power and control,” and he retweeted a couple posts about the effect of the decision on Black women.
In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the leagues “believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected.”
Tear gas used during protests outside Arizona Senate building
Law enforcement officers used tear gas during protests outside the Arizona Senate Building in Phoenix after part of a door was broken, the state Department of Public Safety said.
“Earlier tonight a crowd of protesters were pounding on the glass doors of the Senate Building. Part of a door was broken. Tear gas was deployed,” DPS spokesman Bart Graves said in an email.
Gas was used a second time after monuments were allegedly vandalized at a nearby plaza, he said.
There were no arrests, he said.
Arizona Senate Republicans, which are the majority party, tweeted that the senate was secure but that gas had entered the chambers and they were making other arrangements. The Senate session later resumed and was ongoing Friday night.
Pedestrian hit by a truck during Iowa protest
A truck hit a person in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday evening, where people were marching after the Supreme Court decision.
Cedar Rapids police said, citing preliminary investigations, said a group of protesters was legally crossing the street in front of the U.S. District Court Federal Courthouse when the traffic lights changed.
After a confrontation between the protesters and a driver, a truck “made contact” with a pedestrian, police said.
The pedestrian had injuries that appeared minor, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
Both the driver and pedestrian were interviewed by police. No additional information was released.
Video shows people attempting to stop the truck outside the courthouse.
St. Louis conservatives and progressives meet at clinic
In St. Louis, demonstrators from the staunch right and progressive left both used a Planned Parenthood clinic as a gathering place Friday to mark the Supreme Court’s Roe reversal.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple known for waving guns from their lawn at social justice demonstrators in 2020, celebrated Friday’s ruling, according to NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis. Mark McCloskey is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri as a Republican.
Among the crowd at the clinic were members of Defenders of the Unborn. “I never thought I would see this day when Missouri would not kill its children,” said the group’s president, Mary Maschmeier.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, who represents the city as a Democrat, voiced frustration and anger about the court’s ruling.
“They can strike down Roe v. Wade, but they can’t strike down our voices,” she told the crowd outside the clinic. “You have the people of St. Louis. We’re going to care for one another.”
She discussed the abortion she had after she was raped at age 17. She said that without the procedure, she would have been forced to give birth to a child, “I was not ready for, that I could not provide for.”
After her speech, demonstrators chanted, “My body, my choice.”
The Planned Parenthood location in St. Louis had been the state’s only abortion provider. Missouri’s trigger law took effect Friday, making abortion a felony.