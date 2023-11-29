Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting 2023: Live updates, photos and more from the NYC ceremony

The Rockettes will also perform a number from their "Christmas Spectacular."

In addition to the main event — the lighting of the 80-foot tall Norway Spruce that will adorn the Rockefeller Center plaza until January — hit artists will offer Christmas performances throughout the two-hour event.

Rockefeller Center has been lighting a Christmas tree since 1933

Rockefeller Center's first Christmas tree lighting officially took place in 1933, but two years prior, a group of Rockefeller Center workers all chipped in to buy a 20-foot tree for the area, decorated with homemade garlands, marking the first-ever tree.

The famed ice rink was introduced in 1936, along with two trees that year. But as World War II rolled in a few years later, tree decorations became more modest, and, in 1942, three smaller trees were lit in lieu of one huge tree.

The 1950s saw the introduction of using scaffolding to decorate the tree — a process that required 20 men and nine days before the decade was out.

In 1997, the tree, which was from Stony Point, New York, traveled by barge down the Hudson River to 30 Rock. The next year, the tree, from Richfield, Ohio, was flown to New York City on the world’s largest transport plane.

Rockefeller Center's largest-ever tree stood on the plaza in 1999 at 100 feet tall. And in 2001, people from around the world visited the tree, decorated in patriotic red, white and blue.

The first Swarovski crystal star topped Rockefeller Center's tree in 2004. The one used today was created in 2018.