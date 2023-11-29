Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting 2023: Live updates, photos and more from the NYC ceremony

What to know
- The tree lighting ceremony will kick off tonight at Rockefeller Center between 49th and 50th streets in Manhattan.
- Kelly Clarkson will host and perform during the live national broadcast on NBC and Peacock, which will start at 8 p.m. and conclude just before 10 p.m.
- She will be joined by NBC's "TODAY" show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.
- Cher, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer and the Radio City Rockettes are among the performers.
A star-studded lineup ready to usher in the season
In addition to the main event — the lighting of the 80-foot tall Norway Spruce that will adorn the Rockefeller Center plaza until January — hit artists will offer Christmas performances throughout the two-hour event.
Musical performances are planned by Cher, Barry Manilow, Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce and Manuel Turizo.
The Rockettes will also perform a number from their "Christmas Spectacular."
Rockefeller Center has been lighting a Christmas tree since 1933
Rockefeller Center's first Christmas tree lighting officially took place in 1933, but two years prior, a group of Rockefeller Center workers all chipped in to buy a 20-foot tree for the area, decorated with homemade garlands, marking the first-ever tree.
The famed ice rink was introduced in 1936, along with two trees that year. But as World War II rolled in a few years later, tree decorations became more modest, and, in 1942, three smaller trees were lit in lieu of one huge tree.
The 1950s saw the introduction of using scaffolding to decorate the tree — a process that required 20 men and nine days before the decade was out.
In 1997, the tree, which was from Stony Point, New York, traveled by barge down the Hudson River to 30 Rock. The next year, the tree, from Richfield, Ohio, was flown to New York City on the world’s largest transport plane.
Rockefeller Center's largest-ever tree stood on the plaza in 1999 at 100 feet tall. And in 2001, people from around the world visited the tree, decorated in patriotic red, white and blue.
The first Swarovski crystal star topped Rockefeller Center's tree in 2004. The one used today was created in 2018.
Bundle up because it will feel like the upper 20s
The weather conditions for the tree lighting tonight will be clear but cool, with just enough bite in the air to add a festive chill to the ceremony.
Between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s. These temps, combined with southwesterly winds between 8 and 10 mph, will make it feel more like the upper 20s at the time of the lighting.
As tree lightning weather goes, tonight’s cold but clear sky forecast will be “sparkling,” just like the 30 Rock tree when it gets lit just before 10 p.m. ET.
Kelly Clarkson made first tree lighting appearance 20 years ago
Kelly Clarkson, the host of the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, made her tree lighting debut 20 years ago.
Clarkson has performed at the tree lighting ceremony a number of times over the last two decades, but her first appearance on the Christmas plaza was for a performance at the event 20 years ago, she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last month.
"I am stoked to reveal that I am getting the chance to do it again and this time at my new home at 30 Rock," Clarkson said in October.
In addition to her hosting duties, Clarkson is expected to perform throughout the two-hour special.
NYPD ramps up presence because of a possible protest
The New York City Police Department is anticipating a pro-Gaza rally around 6 p.m. ahead of the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The group is calling on their supporters to “Flood The Tree Lighting for Gaza,” prompting the NYPD to increase their uniformed and plainclothes presence beyond what is already a heavily secured event.
Police officials have said that they will not tolerate any destruction or violence and plan to use department drones to monitor crowds and to make sure there are no disturbances.
The NYPD has previously said that the city is in a “heightened threat environment” tied to the Israel-Gaza war but says there are no specific or credible plots threatening the city and specifically the tree lighting.