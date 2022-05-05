Roe v. Wade live updates: Protests rage on over leaked abortion ruling

As protests continued outside Supreme Court over the fate of abortion rights in the U.S., workers were seen installing higher fences around the building late Wednesday.
For days, abortion rights and anti-abortion activists have clashed outside the building after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion published by Politico revealed that the high court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Supreme Court confirmed the draft was "authentic," but maintained that a final opinion has not yet been issued.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden slammed the draft opinion, saying: “This is about a lot more than abortion.”
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” he told reporters at the White House. “Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.”
Meanwhile, others have celebrated the development, with at least 23 states likely to institute abortion bans should Roe v. Wade be overturned, according to an NBC News analysis of Center for Reproductive Rights data.
Workers assemble fences around the Capitol grounds near the Supreme Court Building amid ongoing abortion-rights demonstrations on Wednesday.
Abortion pill provider sees spike in U.S. interest after SCOTUS leak
A provider of prescription pills that are used to terminate pregnancy at home has seen a spike in interest from U.S. women this week, following news that the Supreme Court would likely reverse Roe v. Wade, nonprofit Aid Access said on Wednesday.
An increasing number of U.S. states have introduced restrictions that greatly limit access to abortions, and many are expected to ban the procedure outright should the court’s final decision allow individual states to determine whether it is legal. Abortion pills, which can be sent by mail to a patient’s home rather than requiring a visit to a clinic, are viewed as a way to circumvent such bans.
Aid Access is a telehealth service with headquarters in Austria that provides access to abortion medication in the United States.
Christie Pitney, CEO of Forward Midwifery, a Washington D.C. telehealth practice that works with Aid Access, said that the number of women requesting prescriptions for abortion pills, or information about their use, through the group’s website has tripled since the draft opinion was leaked.
In total, the Aid Access website had 38,530 visitors on Tuesday, an almost 2,900% increase from Monday’s 1,290 visitors, Pitney said. The new surge this week represents “insanely higher numbers,” she said.
At least 19 states outright ban or restrict the use of telehealth to get abortion pills. To get around such restrictions, Aid Access works with doctors in Europe who prescribe the pills for patients via a mail-order pharmacy in India.
Those practices are not legal, but U.S. state authorities have acknowledged that they have no effective way of policing orders from foreign doctors and pharmacies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the group a warning letter in March 2019 and ordered it to cease mailing pills from abroad.
The new fences are around 8 feet high and replace shorter fencing that had been put in place.