Roe v. Wade live updates: Protests rage on over leaked abortion ruling

As protests continued outside Supreme Court over the fate of abortion rights in the U.S., workers were seen installing higher fences around the building late Wednesday.

For days, abortion rights and anti-abortion activists have clashed outside the building after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion published by Politico revealed that the high court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court confirmed the draft was "authentic," but maintained that a final opinion has not yet been issued.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden slammed the draft opinion, saying: “This is about a lot more than abortion.”

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” he told reporters at the White House. “Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.”

Meanwhile, others have celebrated the development, with at least 23 states likely to institute abortion bans should Roe v. Wade be overturned, according to an NBC News analysis of Center for Reproductive Rights data.

For full coverage, please click here.